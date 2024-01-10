bet365 bonus code PINEWS scores one of two sign up offers for NBA, any game Wednesday

A hefty slate of NBA basketball is coming your way Wednesday and long with other sports like the NHL and college hoops. Use PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code and you can pave your own path of how your first bet experience goes on bet365.

You’ll either be able to get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after your first wager of $5 or more settles or however much you lost in your first bet up to $1,000 back as bonus bets. Click here for the ‘bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets’ offer and click here for the ‘first bet safety net.’

If you’re located outside the U.S., you can sign up for one of the best sports betting sites in the world by using PI365 as your bonus code. Click here to get started.

Which bet365 bonus code should you choose?

This question can be answered depending on a couple of factors. Are you someone who wants guaranteed bonus bets to be able to use going forward at your whim? Or are you someone who wants to just place a bet after signing up and get it insured.

Ultimately, bet365′s first bet safety net is a bet insurance type of offer with a plus side of your bonus bets being able to be used however you want. If you bet $300 and lose, you don’t just get one $300 bonus bet back. You can divide it into 300 $1 bets even!

But if you’re just looking for a sign up bonus that gets you off and running, bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer is a simple yet generous offer that satisfies your desire. Your bonus bets being guaranteed is another plus to this offer.

Where to use the bet365 bonus code and what to know about it

Before signing up, know that these offers can only be claimed in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Additionally, it’s important to keep bet365′s minimum odds requirement in mind, as this is something not many of the other best sportsbook promo codes require.

All first bets after using the bet365 bonus code must be on odds of -500 or longer. For example, -700 or -900 are prices shorter thanet365′s minimum odds requirement. Your first bet settling won’t yield you any bonus bets if you bet on markets like these.

But if you bet on an underdog like +150 or a longer priced favorite like -250, you’ll be eligible for whatever bonus bets come with your welcome offer.

What does Wednesday’s sports betting slate look like?

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.