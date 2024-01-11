bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose first bet safety net or guaranteed bonus bets offer

Whether you’re looking to redeem a first bet safety net up to $2,000 or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer from bet365, the one thing for sure is that the bet365 bonus code to use when signing up is PINEWS.

After you’ve entered your personal information and used bonus code PINEWS is when you’ll get the chance to choose your sign up bonus. Make sure you’re located in CO, IA, KY, LA, NH, OH, or VA before starting.

If you’re not located in North America and wish to register with one of the best NBA betting sites, the bonus code to use is PI365. This enrolls you in whatever offer is in your country. Click an offer module below or hyperlinked text to sign up.

More information on the bet365 bonus code

First bet safety net up to $2,000

Think of this offer as giving yourself a second chance if you’re unsuccessful at your first attempt. Your first bet up to $2,000 will be rewarded back to your account in the form of bonus bets if you lose your first bet.

Your first bet must contain odds of -500 or longer (I.E. -400 or +600, but not -700) in order for you to get your stake back. But if you meet that criteria, the bonus bets you receive can be divided up into as many bets as your imagination wants.

Before picking this offer, you can ask yourself if you’re looking to bet more than $150 in bonus bets. If the answer is yes, this offer is a sound choice to give you another chance at being able to win if you’re not successful on your first try.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

While the first bet safety net might be better for those with a larger bet in mind, the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer is an excellent choice if you’re looking to just receive some bonus bets to play around with.

No matter how your first bet settles, your bonus bets are guaranteed. Like the first bet safety net, you just need to ensure odds of -500 or longer on the first bet you’re placing. These bonus bets can also be used in any way you wish.

Thursday NBA schedule to wager on

bet365 is one of the best sports betting sites for basketball fans due to many reasons such as competitive odds, promotions for returning customers, and a great mobile app. Those will all be on display if you bet on the NBA Thursday after signing up.

With star-studded games like the Celtics vs Bucks and Suns vs Lakers being played, you won’t be disappointed by what you see. I like Boston and Los Angeles to win these games. In particular, it’s hard to ever bet against the Celtics this season.

Since trading Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett, the Knicks have been hot and are soaring in the Eastern Conference standings. They take on the Dallas Mavericks in another game that is worth following.

THe other two games that aren’t quite as grand in the grand scheme of the NBA are the Nets vs Cavaliers and Trail Blazers vs Thunder.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.