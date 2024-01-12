bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Get $2K first bet offer or $150 guaranteed bonus bets Friday

An upgraded sign up bonus from bet365 is here, as the bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives you either a whopping $2,000 first bet safety net or an offer of $150 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more settles.

Typically, first bet offers across the best sports betting sites only offer up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. But bet365 ups their game by giving you a potential extra $1,000 to bet.

Their $150 in guaranteed bonus bets is also a solid offer that’s not too far off with the FanDuel promo code, and other sportsbooks offering this kind of sign up bonus have for new players.

Keep reading to learn more about how to sign up with the bet365 bonus code

Note to international readers: You can sign up with bet365 in countries outside North America by using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS to unlock your country’s respective sign up bonus.

For starters, it’s important to know what states bet365 operate in. As of the time of publish, their sign up offers are available in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, or Virginia.

The second thing to know is no matter which sign up bonus you choose, you’ll have to meet odds of -500 or longer in order to qualify for a reward. This means any underdog or price such as -300 is eligible, but odds like -800 aren’t.

Now that those disclaimers are out of the way, the question you might have is “which one should I choose?” I encourage the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets option for those looking to earn some bonus bets by not risking a lot of money.

Your bonus bets are guaranteed with this offer no matter if your first bet is a win or not. Whereas if you’re looking to be riskier in wagering more money, knowing your money will get paid back as bonus bets if you lose could be relief enough to choose that offer.

An advantage to both offers is your bonus bets are free to be wagered however you desire (Except for being withdrawn as cash). The only limits to how you use them are your imagination and the seven day timeframe you have to use them before they expire.

Friday’s sports betting schedule to wager on bet365 with

I’m highlighting the NBA as my sporting league in focus Friday for new bet365 players to wager on. There are a slew of good games on deck including the Kings vs 76ers, Magic vs Heat, and Pelicans vs Nuggets.

In the case of Sacramento vs Philadelphia, this is an interesting game because Philadelphia have lost three straight without Joel Embiid. Without the reigning MVP, Philadelphia’s job against Domantas Sabonis becomes that much more tricky.

The Magic and Heat intrigues me because they’re tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference. Orlando have been as high as fourth in the conference in the last couple of weeks, and every game matters with the middle of the standings being this competitive.

Finally, New Orleans and Denver’s game interests me because of the star players. Nikola Jokic is always a treat to watch, and the Pelicans trip of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and C.J. McCollum have led them to just outside the top five of the West standings.

Just a few of the other ten games on hand include the Bulls taking on the Warriors, Indiana traveling to face Atlanta, and the Grizzlies hosting Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.