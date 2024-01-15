bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Get $150 bonus bets or $2K first bet offer for MNF, any game

With Philadelphia’s own Eagles taking the field against the Buccaneers in the final wild card game, new users can sign up with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS and select one of the two sign up bonuses mentioned in the headline.

$150 in bonus bets is the first option you have, and these are awarded to you after you settle a bet of $5 or more on an eligible market (-500 or longer odds). A safety net first bet is the other option you have, and this credits your first bet’s stake up to $2,000 back in bonus bets if you lose.

These two offers are among the best sportsbook promo codes you’ll find in CO, IA, LA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA. If you’re not in the U.S. but have found this piece, use PI365 as your bet365 bonus code instead.

How do I know which sign up bonus to choose after using the bet365 bonus code?

Bet $5, get $150 bonus bets

First bet safety net up to $2,000

Because this sign up bonus goes up to $2,000, it can be enticing to instantly want to jump on it. But this is a sign up bonus that’s better suited specifically for new users who are looking to bet a larger amount of money, as you’re not guaranteed bonus bets with this bonus.

You’ll only get bonus bets if your first bet results in a loss. Therefore, you might not even get bonus bets at all if you outright win your first bet. But if you bet a larger amount such as $1,000 and don’t win, knowing you’ll get $1,000 in bonus bets is a satisfying reward.

Previewing Eagles vs Buccaneers with bet365 odds

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The spread bet365 has for this game is just a field goal, and they give the edge in this matchup to the visitors. Philadelphia have a -160 moneyline while the Buccaneers are +135 in a game with a modest 43.5 point totals market.

My most confident pick for this game is the Buccaneers winning. The Eagles have been on the edge of imploding over the last six weeks with five losses and injuries piling up across their team.

While vibes aren’t something you can measure analytically or statistically, you won’t find many 11-6 teams in NFL history that are as miserable as the Eagles in interviews and by gauging their body language on the sidelines.

When you add in Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Darius Slay all being banged up, that only hurts matters and makes you wonder how much gas they have left in the tank heading into a road playoff game.

But it’s the Eagles’ horrid pass defense that’s the reason I’m picking against them most. They haven’t been able to stop the pass all season and assuming Baker Mayfield is healthier than he’s been the last two weeks, he and Mike Evans could have big days.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.