bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Pick bet $5, get $150 bonus bets or $2K first bet offer

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code you can use as a new player when signing up to secure your choice between $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or a first bet safety net that goes up to $2,000 in bonus bets.

To unlock your guaranteed bonus bets, just settle a wager of $5 or more on a market with -500 or longer odds (Such as -450 or +450, but not -550). After it settles, your bonus bets will be credited no matter the result of your first bet.

If you pick bet365′s first bet safety net, your first bet’s stake on an eligible market will be paid back in the form of bonus bets if you lose your first wager. Because this is an insurance type of sign up bonus, you won’t receive bonus bets if your first wager wins.

Both of these offers are two of the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry. To decide which one you may want to redeem, ask yourself what type of betting experience you’re looking to have with bet365 after you’re finished with you first wager.

If you’re reading this in a country outside North America, you can still sign up for one of the best NBA betting sites by typing in PI365 as your bonus code when prompted during registration.

Steps to register for and use the bet365 bonus code

Enter and verify your personal information after clicking a link or offer module in this piece to begin signing up. Type PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code and deposit at least $10 into your account. Pick your sign up bonus and place your first bet on any market with -500 or longer odds (These odds must be met with both sign up offers). With bet365′s bet and get offer, bet $5 or more and your $150 in guaranteed bonus bets will come after it settles. With bet365′s first bet safety net, wager up to $2,000 and you’ll be paid back in bonus bets if you lose. Make sure your account is active once every 90 days and your bonus bets won’t expire.

Wednesday sporting events to wager on with bet365

Of all the sporting events taking place Wednesday, the NBA’s ten game slate is where my attention will. be placed. The game that stands out most on the schedule is the Mavericks vs Lakers. Kyrie Irving has averaged 37.4 points per game in his last five games for Dallas.

A couple of other games of note are the Bucks vs Cavaliers, Rockets vs Knicks, and Magic vs Hawks. Those games are all star-studded in their own ways. In particular, the Bucks vs Cavaliers game is intriguing as Cleveland is a tough team to figure out this year in the thick of the Eastern Conference.

Beyond those four games, the Timberwolves look to continue leading the Western Conference by taking out the 4-36 Pistons. Miami takes on the Raptors in an important Eastern Conference game.

The rest of the games include the Warriors vs Jazz, Nets vs Trail Blazers, Spurs vs Celtics, and Hornets vs Pelicans.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.