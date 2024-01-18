bet365 bonus code PINEWS secures one of two sign up bonuses Thursday

When you’ve reached the stage of typing in a bet365 bonus code during registration, type in PINEWS. After this code is typed in, you’ll get to choose from a first bet safety net up to $2,000 or a sign up bonus of bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

If you haven’t begun to sign up yet, click here if you’re looking to redeem the first bet safety net or here if you’re looking to redeem bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer. More information on these offers can be seen below.

Additionally, you can click here and use code PI365 if you’re living outside North America but are looking to register with one of the best sports betting sites across the globe.

More on the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

If you’ve never heard of a first bet safety net, you might be more familiar with the term ‘first bet offer.’ This is a similar sign up bonus to what the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offers, which is your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets if it loses.

The first thing that make bet365′s offer better than Caesars is being able to bet up to $2,000 vs $1,000. The second thing is being able to use your bonus bets in any way you desire. If you want to wager through $800 bonus bets as 800 $1 bets, you can do so!

Your second sign up bonus is a simpler $150 in guaranteed bonus bets that get credited to your account after your first wager of $5 or more settles. It can win or lose and it won’t dictate whether or not you get bonus bets.

Odds of -500 or longer must be met on your first bet no matter which sign up bonus you claim. This means any underdog market or favorite such as -300 are acceptable odds, but heavy favorites such as -600 or -700 are not.

The last points to note are that you only lose bonus bets after 90 consecutive days of account inactivity and that bet365 is available in CO, IA, LA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA.

Previewing best NBA and NHL games to wager on Thursday after using the bet365 bonus code

The NHL is the sporting league with the most action being played Thursday as well as the most competitive games on the sporting docket.

With teams at the halfway point of their seasons, games like the Avalanche vs Bruins, Stars vs Flyers, and Rangers vs Golden Knights pit playoff hopefuls against one another in games nobody wants to lose.

A few other NHL games of note are the Kraken vs Oilers, Predators vs Kins, Wild vs Lightning, and Maple Leafs vs Flames.

In the NBA, just five games are being played as is typical of the NBA to have a lighter schedule on Thursday’s. The Pacers vs Kings stands out as the marquee game tipping off at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Even though the other four games don’t project as instant classics due to some of the teams playing, the Bulls vs Raptors, Wizards vs Knicks, Thunder vs Jazz, and Grizzlies vs Timberwolves could be worth betting on for some players.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.