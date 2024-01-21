bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Bet $5, get $150 bonus bets or $2K first bet offer for NFL Sunday

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS is the way you can sign up for one of two sign up bonuses as a new player in CO, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, or VA. Click here and use code PINEWS for a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer, or click here and use that same code for a $2,000 first bet safety net.

If you redeem bet365′s bet and get offer, your bonus bets are guaranteed after your first wager of $5 or more settles. If you redeem bet365′s first bet safety net, you will get your stake paid back in bonus bets if you don’t win your first wager.

PI365 is the bet365 bonus code players can use overseas after clicking here to sign up for the welcome offer bet365 has for your respective country.

Which bet365 bonus code should I redeem?

You can’t go wrong choosing either of these sportsbook promo codes. I encourage you to consider the first bet safety net if you’re looking to place a larger first bet, as you’ll either come away with a big win or with your stake in bonus bets to try and use on other wagers.

Your bonus bets are able to be divided up in any shape and form. If you want to wager on 100 $1 bets with $100 in bonus bets, you can. You can do 25 $5 bets, four $25 bets, or anything your imagination desires.

But if you’re looking to wager a small amount, take advantage of $150 in guaranteed bonus bets that come no matter if your first bet wins or loses. The one commonality across these two offers that is non-negotiable is bet365′s minimum odds requirement.

Before submitting your first bet, be sure it has odds of -500 or longer. Examples can be +100 or -300, but something like -700 isn’t eligible. If you don’t satisfy that requirement, you won’t receive bonus bets of any kind.

bet365 odds for NFL Divisional games being played Sunday

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Of the four divisional games heading into the weekend, the two games being played Sunday are the ones I’m most intrigued by due to the tighter spreads. Detroit and Buffalo are the respective favorites in their games at 6.5 and 2.5 points, respectively.

The moneyline for the Lions is -300 versus the Buccaneers’ +240. In Buffalo, they’re -150 favorites while the Chiefs are priced at +125 to win. Tampa Bay and Detroit have a 49 point totals market while Kansas City and Buffalo’s market is set at 45.5 points.

I feel good about the Buccaneers being able to cover 6.5 points. I don’t think they’ll win in hostile territory, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans light it up in what could be the swan song in Tampa Bay for Evans and other holdovers from their 2021 Super Bowl roster.

I also feel good about Buffalo outright defeating Kansas City. Homefield advantage plays a role in this, as does the Chiefs struggling throughout the entire season on offense. This game has the makings of a more defensive matchup than ever before in a Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen clash.

If you’re new to sports betting and need help figuring out how to wager, click here to learn how to bet on the NFL playoffs.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.