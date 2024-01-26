bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose your sign up bonus before betting on anything Friday

Unlike many of the best sportsbook promo codes that lock you into just one sign up offer, bet365 gives you two very distinct offers when you type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code when registering for a new account.

Your first choice lets you wager up to $2,000 and get refunded back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This is called a first bet safety net. Your second choice scores you $150 in bonus bets after you settle a $5 wager, regardless if it wins or loses.

Odds must be -500 or longer on your first bet to receive any bonus bets (Such as +300 or -300, but not -800 or -1000). If you’re not in North America, type in PI365 and bet365 will give you whatever sign up offer they have for your country.

Diving deeper into how you can use the bet365 bonus code to the fullest

If you live in CO, IA, KY, LA, NH, OH, or VA, bet365 will be one of the best sports betting sites for you to sign up with, and their choice between two generous sign up offers is one significant reason why.

bet365 has an offer for players who like to wager a lot of money as well as players who only want to bet a smaller amount. Depending on who you are will decide whether or not you choose the first bet safety net or bet and get offer.

$2,000 is a large amount of money to allow your first bet to be on, but that’s what bet365′s first bet safety net allows. You can take a bigger chance on your first bet and at least get more chances to win using your bonus bets.

$150 in guaranteed bonus bets is a standard amount offered by sportsbooks with this type of sign up bonus. $5 is also a reasonable first bet amount for new users.

The bonus bets you receive don’t need to be wagered all at once. For example, if you have $1,000 in bonus bets, you can wager on 1,000 $1 bets or any other combination. Keeping your account active once every 90 days is the only requirement to meet so your bets don’t expire.

Best sporting action to wager on bet365 with Friday

The NBA is the sporting league where my attention lies Friday, as eight games are on hand starting with what should be a couple of good games in the Suns vs Pacers and Mavericks vs Hawks.

These two games feature teams in opposite conferences that don’t play with one another often. I like Phoenix and Dallas in those respective matchups.

Some more games between teams in opposing conferences include the Rockets vs Hornets, Clippers vs Raptors, and Magic vs Grizzlies. I’ll be looking at Orlando closely, as they’ve been slipping following a fantastic start to their season and should be capable of defeating Memphis.

The final three games are the Thunder vs Pelicans, Cavaliers vs Bucks, and Trail Blazers vs Spurs. The latter of those three sees Victor Wembanyama battle Scoot Henderson in a battle between the top two picks in the draft.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.