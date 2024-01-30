bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks first bet offer or guaranteed bonus bets Tuesday

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code containing two generous sportsbook promo codes for you to choose from in CO, IA, LA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA. You can either get a first bet safety net worth up to $2,000, or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

More information on how each of these sign up bonuses can be found below. But it’s important to note here that odds of -500 or longer are required on your first bet regardless of which offer you choose.

Eligible market examples: +100, +300, -100, -130. Ineligible market examples: -550, -750, -900, -1000

Additionally, bet365 is one of the best sports betting sites all across the world and can be signed up with bonus code PI365 outside of North America.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Of the two sign up bonuses bet365 lets you select, their bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer is the one that is the easiest to grasp.

All you have to do is find a betting market with eligible odds and settle a bet of $5 or more on it. This bet can win, lose, or push and you’ll be guaranteed $150 in bonus bets afterward.

The bonus bets you receive can be wagered however you desire with the exception of being withdrawn as cash. You’ll then have seven days to use all these bonus bets before they expire.

Their other sign up offer for a first bet safety net up to $2,000 may leave you unsure of what it means, but it simply means it’s a first bet offer. First bet offers give your stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win.

Of all the sportsbooks with this type of welcome bonus, bet365 is the only one to allow your first bet to be up to $2,000. Bonus bets earned from this offer can also be used however you want over the next seven days.

Tuesday’s college basketball and NBA slate to wager on

The two sports most sports bettors will be intrigued by Tuesday are the NBA and college basketball, as the NHL only has two games being played in the Blue Jackets vs Blues and Kraken vs Sharks.

Tuesday is set up to be a thrilling day of college basketball. Top ten teams UNC, Tennessee, Kansas, and Marquette are in action against some of their fiercest rivals. In particular, I’ll be tracking how UNC performs as this it their last game before taking on their bitter rival Duke Saturday.

In the NBA, a lighter slate of just five games is on hand. The game that particularly stands out is the Pacers vs Celtics, as a healthy Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana team poses a legitimate threat to be just the second time to defeat Boston at TD Garden this season.

The other four NBA games are the Jazz vs Knicks, Lakers vs Hawks, Raptors vs Bulls, and 76ers vs Warriors. New York’s game against Utah is intriguing to me as Julius Randle return to the Knicks who are 8-2 in their last ten games.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.