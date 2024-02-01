bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Pick your sign up offer for Lakers vs Celtics, any game

The best rivalry in the NBA gets renewed Thursday when the Lakers and Celtics do battle, and the bet365 bonus code PINEWS generously provides you with two distinct sign up bonuses to choose from before betting on that or any other game.

Firstly, you can choose $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. To receive this bonus, just settle a bet of $5 or more on a qualifying market (More on this below). Secondly, you can pick a $2,000 first bet safety net that gives your stake back as bonus bets if you lose.

If you’re looking to register with bet365 in a country outside North America, PI365 is the bonus code you’ll want to type in when prompted to net your welcome bonus.

Conditions you need to know about the bet365 bonus code before signing up

bet365′s minimum odds requirement

Something not a lot of sports betting sites have is a minimum odds requirement that your first bet must meet. In bet365′s case, -500 or longer are the odds your first bet must be.

If you don’t satisfy that requirement, no bonus bets will be yours regardless of the offer you chose. A couple examples of eligible markets are +500, +200, or -300. Example of ineligible markets are -650 or -800.

Where you can sign up and steps to sign up for each bonus

Indiana is the most recent state to go live with bet365. They’re the eighth state to get access to one of the best NBA betting sites alongside Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Signing up can be done by clicking a link or offer module in this piece. Enter your personal information prompted by bet365 and type in PINEWS as your bonus code. Pick the sign up bonus you want to redeem and deposit $10 or more into your account.

After those registration steps are complete, place your first bet. You’ll either get $150 in bonus bets after your first bet settles or your stake back in bonus bets up to $2,000 if your first bet loses.

bet365 gives you seven days to place all your bonus bets before they expire. You can use bonus bets in any way you want with the exception of withdrawing them as cash.

Lakers vs Celtics preview for new players who sign up Thursday

373 games have been played all-time between the Lakers and Celtics, and Boston leads the overall series 209-164. I see them continuing to expand on that lead on their home court against a Lakers team deep in struggles.

The Lakers are 24-25 and have been incredibly inconsistent since winning the in-season tournament. They’ve gone on two four game losing streaks since the middle of December and have dropped two straight on the road.

As has been the case for most of LeBron James’ Lakers tenure, it’s him and Anthony Davis doing most of the heavy lifting while the rest of the team plays inconsistent around them.

Boston couldn’t be more opposite of that, as they’re 22-2 at home and 37-11 on the year as a whole. There is always someone going off for a massive game, whether it’s Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, or Derrick White.

Their defensive rating is third best in the NBA, which possess a difficult matchup for a Lakers team that never quite knows what kind of play they’ll get from the likes of Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, and others.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.