bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Secure $2K first bet or $150 bonus bets offer to bet on any game

The two sign up bonuses the bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks for you to choose from are the $2,000 first bet safety net and bet $5, get $150 bonus bets offer. Each of these bonuses will speak to different players, but the choice is entirely yours.

If you prefer to spend a larger amount of money on your first bet, the first bet safety net is for you. If you don’t win your first bet up to $2,000, those funds you lost will be converted into bonus bets you can place over the next seven days before they expire.

Note: Odds of -500 or longer (Such as -120 or +120, but not -520) must be had on your first bet no matter what.

Or if you prefer to spend a lesser amount on your first bet, you can settle a wager of just $5 and get $150 in bonus bets as a result. As is the case with bet365′s first bet safety net as well, bonus bets can be used however you wish.

What makes the bet365 bonus code worth signing up for?

Note: The offer module directly above is for players based outside of the U.S. who can claim their country’s respective offer with bonus code PI365.

For starters, both of the welcome offers bet365 has are among the best sportsbook promo codes in the country. Their types of offers available fall in line with the types of sign up bonuses offered by the best sports betting sites.

Being able to wager the bonus bets in any way your imagination desires is one of the best traits about the bet365 bonus code. Rather than having to use it all in one lump sum or a couple bets, you can divide your bets into as many as you want.

The bet365 platform is one of the most beloved and popular in CO, IA, IN, LA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA. They have great odds, an app that runs impeccably smooth, and some of the best boosted odds same game parlays out there.

Follow these steps to register for the bet365 bonus code

Click a link or offer module located in this piece to be taken to sign-up and begin entering your information. Type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code and make a deposit of $10 or more to finish registering. Place your first bet and get it paid back in bonus bets if it loses or get $150 in bonus bets after it settles - win or lose! Seven days is how long you’ll have to place your bonus bets before they expire.

NBA slate for bet365 players Friday

While your bonus bets earned from the bet365 bonus code can be used on any market, the NBA is the only sport offering a lot of action Friday with the NHL on it’s All-Star break and Saturday being the marquee day for college basketball’s slate (Including Duke vs UNC).

Ten NBA games will be played Friday including the Kings vs Pacers, Suns vs Hawks, and Magic vs Timberwolves. Of the ten games, those are the three that stand out as having two playoff-caliber teams suiting up.

The Kings vs Pacers is the game of the trio that interests me the most, as it’s always interesting to see Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis play against one another and their former teams that traded them for one another.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.