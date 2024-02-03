bet365 bonus code PINEWS grants one of two sign up bonuses in seven states + Indiana

Indiana is the latest state to go live with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS, which means you can use that code to unlock either a first bet safety net or guaranteed bonus bets. The other seven states bet365 is in are CO, IA, LA, KY, NJ, OH, and VA.

The first bet safety net bet365 has goes up to $2,000, meaning your stake is paid back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. $150 is the amount of guaranteed bonus bets you can receive with bet365′s other offer after you settle a wager of $5 or more.

All first wagers must be on markets with odds of -500 or longer. This is a reasonable ask, as odds such as -600 or -800 yield very little payout in comparison to what you can get wagering on a market like -300 or +300.

Steps to using the bet365 bonus code and what you need to know about it

If you haven’t started registering with bet365 yet, you can use an offer module above or click on these links for bet365′s first bet safety net or bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer. You can trust your information is safe with bet365, who are one of the best sports betting sites in the U.S. Use PINEWS as your bonus code in the U.S. and use code PI365 if you’re located outside the U.S. Deposit $10 or more into your account and ensure your first bet has odds of -500 or longer so your first bet qualifies you for your bonus bets. With bet365′s first bet safety net, wager as much as $2,000 and get paid back in bonus bets if your wager loses. If your first bet wins, you come away empty handed in bonus bets but get the winnings from your wager. With bet365′s bet and get offer, your first wager of at least $5 can settle in any way and your $150 in bonus bets are guaranteed to be in your account no matter what. Bonus bets are able to be used in any way on bet365 with the exception of withdrawing them in cash. You have seven days to use them before they expire.

What the upcoming sports betting slate looks like for bet365 players

Saturday is a fabulous day of intense college basketball rivalries taking place for bet365 players to wager on. The greatest rivalry in sports in my opinion is North Carolina vs Duke, and that takes place Saturday with both teams ranked in the top ten.

Other rivalries include Iowa State vs Baylor, Tennessee vs Kentucky, Houston vs Kansas, and plenty more. Every Saturday from here on out will provide plenty of thrills for college hoops fans, and bet365 just so happens to be one of the best college basketball betting sites.

Of course, the Super Bowl is a big reason a lot of players are signing up. Just remember that if you receive your bonus bets Saturday, you must wager through them before the big game kicks off so they don’t expire. You can wager on the Super Bowl and wait for those bets to settle so long as they’re placed before they expire.

Finally, the NBA continues onward with its regular season and has a Saturday slate consisting of the Lakers vs Knicks, Nets vs 76ers, and Bucks vs Mavericks as a few of the games to be excited about.

