bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Pick your preferred welcome offer before Super Bowl, or any bet

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code you can type in as a new player to secure your choice in sign-up bonus between bet365′s $2,000 first bet safety net or bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

These two welcome bonuses can be chosen from in CO, IA, IN, LA, KY, NJ, OH, or VA. if you’re not in North America, use PI365 as your bet365 bonus code to begin registration.

Unpacking all you need to know about the bet365 bonus code before registering

The very first thing to know about bet365 is they have a minimum odds requirement on your first bet. You must wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer or else you won’t be eligible for bonus bets with your welcome offer.

Examples of odds that are eligible are any underdog with a + sign or a favorite with a - sign like -200 or -300. But a favorite like -600 or -700 aren’t eligible, and wouldn’t yield you much return even if you bet on them.

Other than that, deciding which sign-up bonus to redeem depends what type of your first bet to place. If you’re looking to wager a larger amount, knowing your bet up to $2,000 is insured with bet365′s first bet safety net is a good feeling to have while watching it unfold.

But if you only want to wager a small amount and want guaranteed bonus bets to wager afterwards, bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer is the choice that might sound better to you.

The commonality between the two offers is bonus bets can be divided up into as many bets as you want. Just make sure your bets are all placed in seven days otherwise they’ll expire.

Examples of sporting events you can bet on after signing up with bet365

bet365 has quickly turned themselves into one of the go-to best NFL betting sites in the industry, making them a fabulous home for all your Super Bowl betting wants with The Big Game coming up in one week between the Chiefs and 49ers.

As for what you can bet on while you wait for the Super Bowl, the NBA, NHL, and college basketball have more than enough action going down throughout the week to fill the gap.

Some of the best games in basketball to bet on this week include Texas Tech vs Baylor, Alabama vs Auburn, and Baylor vs Kansas in the college ranks. In the NBA, the Bucks vs Suns, Timberwolves vs Bucks, and Nuggets vs Kings stand out as some of the best games.

Steps to follow when using the bet365 bonus code

Click on the links or offer modules in this piece for bet365′s first bet safety net or bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer. Enter your information prompted by one of the best sports betting sites in the bet365 and type in PINEWS as your bonus code when prompted. Make your first deposit of at least $10 before betting on any market with -500 or longer odds. EIther bet as much as $2,000 or at least $5 on an eligible market and get paid back in bonus bets if you lose or $150 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets within seven days so they don’t exire, but know you cannot withdraw them as cash.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.