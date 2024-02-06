bet365 bonus code PINEWS unlocks $2K first bet or $150 bonus bets offer for Super Bowl, any bet

New users are in for a treat when they sign up and use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS, as this gives you the power to redeem either a $2,000 maximum first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

Be sure odds of -500 or longer are had on your first bet. This is a crucial step to point out because bet365 will forego your ability to claim your bonus bets if this isn’t met. Odds like +300 or -300 are eligible odds, while odds like -700 aren’t.

Finally, note that you can use PI365 as your bet365 bonus code during sign-up if you’re reading this and are based outside North America.

bet365 bonus code: Explaining the two welcome offers

The two welcome offers bet365 lets you choose from will speak to different types of players. Casual players may be more interested in getting $150 guaranteed bonus bets offer, especially if they aren’t looking to place a big first bet.

But players with bigger ideas for a first bet might prefer the first bet safety net offer so they get an amount higher than $150 in bonus bets back if they wind up losing their first bet.

Either way, bonus bets can be divided into as many bets as you want. This gives you endless creative freedom to split up your bets however you want. Just make sure they’re all placed before seven days pass, otherwise they expire.

Available states to sign-up with bet365 in are Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Lousiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

Steps to follow when registering for bet365

Click the offer module aboves above or the linked text in the first sentence of this piece to get the ball rolling with registration. Enter your personal information such as name, location, age, and last four SSN digits so you can be verified by bet365. PINEWS is the bonus code to type in when prompted before selecting which sign-up bonus you prefer redeeming. Deposit $10 or more into your account to conclude registering with one of the best sports betting apps in the U.S. Enjoy placing your first bet on a market with -500 or longer odds and waiting for it to settle. Either get your stake back in bonus bets if you lose or $150 in bonus bets after your wager settles pending which offer you chose. Use bonus bets within seven days and they won’t expire. You can use them in any way you want with the exception of withdrawing them in cash.

Wager on the Super Bowl and a plethora of betting markets on bet365

Perhaps you’re signing up with bet365 in hopes of wagering on the Super Bowl. You’ll be happy to know bet365 is one of the best NFL betting sites you can choose. As the week goes on, you can keep an eye out for boosted bet parlays to appear.

But bet365 is home to more than just a great NFL betting site. After the Super Bowl is when college basketball and the NBA take front and center stage, and bet365 is home to a great sportsbook for fans of these sports as well.

If you sign-up Tuesday, the college hoops schedule has the likes of Clemson vs UNC, Butler vs UConn, and Texas Tech vs Baylor playing. In the NBA, the Bucks vs Suns is the marquee game pitting two potential NBA Finals opponents against one another.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.