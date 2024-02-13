bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Unlock $150 guaranteed bonus bets or $1K first bet offer Tuesday

bet365 is one of the fastest rising and overall best sports betting sites in North America, and new players can use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS to choose from one of the sign-up offers mentioned in the headline above.

Getting $150 in guaranteed bonus bets just takes a bet of $5 or more settling on an eligible market (More on this below). Otherwise, bet365′s first bet safety net will pay your first bet’s stake on an eligible market up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if it loses.

There’s a lot to unpack with where bet365′s available, what an eligible market is, and which one may serve you best as you look to bet on Tuesday’s sporting action. Keep reading to get a grasp of all there is to know.

Diving deeper into detail on the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

Note: If you live outside the U.S., the offer module directly above and bonus code PI365 are the keys to you signing up for the welcome bonus available in your location.

Eligible markets are where I need to start, as your first bet needs to have odds of -500 or longer in order to be considered an eligible betting market. If you don’t meet those odds, your sign-up bonus is null and void.

Examples of eligible betting markets include the Kings’ +165 or Timberwolves’ -370 moneylines. Any underdog is an acceptable market. As long as a favorite doesn’t have odds like the Lakers’ -525 moneyline, it’s eligible.

Knowing bet365′ss criteria for your first wager is important, but so is knowing what states you can sign-up in. They’re not available at the degree BetMGM or FanDuel are yet, but they’re in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

With all those specific details discussed, now it’s time to talk about the fun part. How do you choose the right sign-up bonus? Simply put, bet365′s first bet offer is better for riskier players while the bet and get offer is better for conservative players.

Bonus bets serve the same purpose no matter which bonus you claimed. Other than not withdrawing them as cash, there’s no limitations on how you can wager your funds other than your imagination over the next seven days they’re active in your account.

Looking at the schedule in the NHL, NBA, and college basketball to wager on bet365 with

There’s no shortage of thrilling action to wager on Tuesday across the NBA, NHL, and college basketball. Tuesday’s always have the most loaded NHL slate in terms of quality and quantity, and that’s no different this week.

Some fantastic games such as the Lightning vs Bruins, Hurricanes vs Stars, Devils vs Predators, and Blues vs Maple Leafs will be played. 11 games in total are on the docket with puck drops ranging from 7:00 p.m. ET to 9:00 p.m. ET.

Switching gears to the NBA, only six games are being played on the third to last day of games before a week-long hiatus of regular action due to the All-Star break. The Kings vs Suns is the main attraction of Tuesday’s slate.

Last but not least, college hoops sees 13 of the country’s 25 best teams take the hardwood with rivalry games all over the place. No. 25 Oklahoma vs No. 12 Baylor is where a lot of the national attention will be placed as the only game featuring two ranked teams.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.