bet365 bonus code PINEWS nets bet $5, get $150 or $1K first bet back in bonus bets offer

Not just one but two welcome bonuses are able to be chosen from when you type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code during registration if you’re located in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, or VA.

You can either get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets following a bet of $5 or more settling or get refunded your first bet in bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful on your first attempt up to $1,000.

Additionally, players overseas can also register with one of the best sports betting apps in bet365 by using bonus code PI365 to enroll in the sign-up promotion in your country.

bet365 bonus code guide of what you should know

bet365 has a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer

If you’ve signed up with other sportsbook promo codes before, it’s very possible you’ve never heard of a minimum odds requirement. bet365 requires your first bet to have odds of -500 or longer in order to receive bonus bets through either welcome bonus.

Luckily for you, most wagers have odds of -500 or longer unless they’re incredibly popular favorites with prices such as -600 or -800 for example. Any price such as -300 or -100 is okay, as is any underdog market with a + next to the odds.

You can wager your bonus bets in any fashion you desire

Rather than giving you a set amount of bonus bets to wager, bet365 gives you the freedom as the player to dictate how you want to wager through your bonus bets. For example, $150 in bonus bets can be split into three $50 bets, seven $25 bets, or two $75 bets.

Just make sure all your bonus bets are placed within seven days so they don’t expire on you. You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash but you can withdraw your winnings earned by wagering bonus bets.

Signing up with bet365 is incredibly easy

Steps you need to take creating your bet365 are few. Simply click the link or offer module atop this piece you want to sign-up with and begin entering information prompted from bet365.

PINEWS is the bonus code to type in when prompted. You can then select which welcome bonus you prefer and begin placing your first wager.

What all to wager on after signing up for the bet365 bonus code

Wednesday has a whopping 13 NBA games being played and a plethora of college basketball action as well featuring four of the nation’s top 25 ranked teams taking the court.

The game of the day in the college ranks is No. 11 South Carolina taking on No. 13 Auburn in an SEC battle. Of these teams, I like Auburn’s chances of pulling out a marquee win in front of their home fans.

As for the NBA, The Kings vs Nuggets and Clippers vs Warriors are two Western Conference clashes I’m excited to watch. Golden State in particular has my attention for performing much better as of late since Draymond Green returned to the lineup.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.