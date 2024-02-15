bet365 bonus code PINEWS lets you pick from two generous sign-up offer Thursday

As one of the best sports betting sites in North America, bet365 Sportsbook offers two different welcome offers for you to choose from after you type in the bet365 bonus code PINEWS while creating your account.

You can choose to receive your first bet paid back in bonus bets if your wager loses. This first bet can be up to $1,000 and still be paid back in bonus bets you can divide into as many individual wagers as you want on bet365.

Your second choice is to receive $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after a wager of $5 or more settles. Unlike the first bet safety net, this offer credits your bonus bets immediately after your first bet settles regardless if it was successful or not.

More information to help you pick your bonus after typing in the bet365 bonus code

Note: The offer module above is for players signing up outside North America. Use PI365 as your bonus code when signing up to get enrolled in your welcome offer.

bet365′s first bet safety net up to $1,000 offer

This sign-up bonus is a great one for players with aspirations to place a larger first wager, as any amount up to $1,000 will be paid back as bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Note that odds of -500 or longer need to be met on your first bet in order to give your bonus bets back. This also applies to bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets offer.

Examples of eligible markets include -300, -400, or any odds with a +. Examples of ineligible markets include -550 or -600. Click here to be taken to bet365′s registration page and start signing up.

bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets offer

If you’re looking for a low-key first bet and just want to receive bonus bets to use after your first bet settles, getting $150 from bet365 is a fantastic welcome bonus to choose.

This offer and bet365′s first bet safety net are both available in the same states of AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA. Click here to begins signing up while remembering to use PINEWS as your bonus code for both offers.

What to wager on after signing up with bet365 Thursday

If you’re a fan of basketball, you’ll notice Thursday only has three NBA games on hand and not many ranked college basketball teams taking the hardwood. The NBA All-Star break begins Friday, so Thursday is the last day to bet on regular season games for a week.

Thursday’s NBA games are the Bucks vs Grizzlies, Warriors vs Jazz, and Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers. Don’t worry however, as the NHL is here with a loaded Thursday slate of 12 games you can bet on instead.

bet365 is one of the best NHL betting sites out there and has everything you can want in a platform to bet on the likes of the Flyers vs Maple Leafs, Avalanche vs Lightning, Stars vs Predators, or any other game.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.