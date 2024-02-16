bet365 bonus code PINEWS guarantees $150 bonus bets or $1K first bet offer this weekend

The only thing better than unlocking a fabulous sign-up bonus with a new sportsbook is getting the chance to pick from two bonuses. When you type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code, that’s exactly what you’re signing yourself up for.

A for the two sign-up bonuses, those are either ‘bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets’ or a ‘first bet safety net worth up to $1,000′. The choice between these offers is yours in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

It’s important to note that bet365 has a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer attached to both bonuses. If your first bet has odds like -525 or -700, your welcome offer will be null and void.

There are many reasons to sign up with the bet365 bonus code

Note: Players located outside the U.S. can use bonus code PI365 after clicking the offer module directly above or here to sign-up for the welcome bonus in your country.

The amount of factors that go into making one of the best sports betting sites are plenty, and bet365 executes nearly all of them to perfection as evidenced by their fabulous mobile app rating on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Obviously having a great welcome bonus is one of the most important things, and bet365 couldn’t do it better than they do it. The bonus bets they give out for each welcome offer are able to be split into however your imagination wants similarly to how FanDuel does it.

If you have $800 in bonus bets as a result of losing your first bet and getting paid back in bonus bets, you can do one $800 bet, two $400 bets, 800 $1 bets, or anything in-between!

They have a popular promotion in the form of their early payout offer that credits your moneyline wager a success if your team leads by a certain amount that differs by sport.

When you combine those features with an easy to navigate interface and reliable mobile app, you have a sportsbook that will only grow more popular and compete with FanDuel and DraftKings as time goes on.

A look at the sports betting schedule for Friday and the weekend to come

Friday is admittedly a light day in the sports betting scene. Events like UFC 298 (Saturday) and the Daytona 500 (Sunday) are upcoming and can be wagered on ahead of time.

The NBA All-Star Game also takes place Sunday, and the skills challenges such as the slam dunk and three-point contest are both going down Saturday.

Saturday is also whe college basketball and the NHL step up with loaded schedules featuring the majority of teams in action. In college basketball especially, multiple games between top 25 ranked teams go down as the weeks of conference play dwindle down.

If you’re looking to bet on something taking place Friday, the Genesis Open on the PGA Tour is the marquee event that stands out as Friday marks the second day of the tournament.

Otherwise, you have the likes of Villanova vs Georgetown or the Hurricanes vs Coyotes as the highlighting or only game taking place in the respective sports.

