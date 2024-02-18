bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose welcome bonus before betting on Daytona 500, NBA ASG, etc

Sunday is a fun day to be a sports fan with the likes of the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game giving new players a couple of different unique markets to bet on. If you’re new to bet365, use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS to claim one of two sign-up bonuses.

You can either claim a first bet safety net or bet and get offer. The first bet safety net bet365 has is a type of insurance you can count on to pay back your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 as bonus bets if your result is a loss.

Just keep in mind bet365 mandates your first bet be placed on a market that has odds of -500 or longer like -120 or +350. Luckily for you, very few betting markets don’t meet that criteria.

If you don’t want to choose that offer, you can instead sign-up for $150 in guaranteed bonus bets that become yours after settling a $5+ first bet on an eligible market. Win or loss won’t impact whether or not bonus bets get credited to you or not.

bet365 is available to new players in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA. If you’re not in North America, one of the best sports betting sites in bet365 can still be signed up for by clicking here and using bonus code PI365.

Step-by-step guide to using the bet365 bonus code

Click here to sign-up for bet365′s first bet safety net or click here for bet365′s bet and get offer. Enter your personal information such as name, address, and age so bet365 can verify your identity and location. Type in PINEWS as the bet365 bonus code you’re signing up with and choose from the two sign-up offers bet365 has. Deposit at least $10 into your account and bet on a market that has -500 or longer odds. Either get paid back your first wager up to $1,000 in bonus bets if you lose or receive $150 in bonus bets after your bet of $5+ settles. You can use your bonus bets in as many wagers as your heart desires over the next seven days before they expire.

How bet365 odds see the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game unfolding

Interestingly enough, bet365 has odds that vary heavily from other sports betting sites when it comes to the Daytona 500. This is especially true when looking at the odds of all the drivers and their chances to win.

Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite on every site except bet365, which has Joey Logano at +1000 to win. Hamlin comes in second, with Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney at +1200, while Christopher Bell and Chase Elliot are each at +1400.

When it comes to the NBA All-Star Game, bet365 also slightly differs their odds compared to some of the other best NBA betting sites. The totals market is 366.5 points, which is a few points more than others have it.

The spread in favor of the Western Conference remains the same at 2.5 points. Better moneyline odds can be had on the Eastern Conference (+120) than their competitors, while the West also has better odds at -140 compared to 150 elsewhere.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.