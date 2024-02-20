bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Select one of two generous welcome bonuses Tuesday

By typing in the bet365 bonus code PINEWS, new players secure the choice between two welcome bonuses. The bonuses available are a $1,000 first bet safety net and bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Both of these welcome bonuses kick in after your first bet settles. Make sure your odds are -500 or longer however, as a first bet that doesn’t meet those odds results in your sign-up offer being voided.

With bet365′s first bet safety net, any unsuccessful first bet’s stake gets refunded in bonus bets. With bet365′s bet and get offer, $150 in bonus bets get credited whence your first bet of $5 or more settles regardless if it won or lost.

bet365 bonus code: What else you should know

The first thing all potential new players should know is where bet365is available. In North America, bet365 operates in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

But bet365 isn’t exclusive to the U.S., as they can be registered for by clicking here and using bonus code PI365 to begin the registration process in their respective country.

Secondly, it’s worth mentioning how bonus bets work. Different sportsbooks attribute bonus bets differently. Some like Caesars Sportsbook only give out one bonus bet. Some like FanDuel let you use your sum of bonus bets however your imagination wants.

bet365 follows the path of the latter. This means $150 in bonus bets has countless ways of being wagered such as three $50 bonus bets or 15 $10 bets. Just use all of them before seven days pass since that’s when they expire.

Instructions you can follow when redeeming the bet365 bonus code

Use the offer module or hyperlinked text in this article to be taken to bet365′s registration page. Enter the information bet365 asks from you such as name, address, and last four digits of your SSN so you can be verified. Type in PINEWS as your bonus code in the U.S. before making your first deposit of at least $10. Wager up to $1,000 and get paid back in bonus bets if you lose or bet $5 and get $150 bonus bets after your first wager expires. Remember odds of -500 or longer are needed on every bet (Like -200 or -+100, but not -700 or -900. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and have seven days to be used before expiring.

Taking a look at Tuesday’s sports betting slate highlighted by the NHL

The two sports with the most action Tuesday for sports bettors to wager on are the NHL and college basketball. In the case of college hoops, some of the nation’s best teams are playing in No. 5 Tennessee, No. 23 Texas Tech, and No. 18 Saint Mary’s.

But the two games standing out most are No. 1 UConn vs No. 15 Creighton and No. 11 Baylor vs No. 25 BYU. UConn are three point favorites on the road in their game while Baylor are four point road underdogs with a +155 moneyline against BYU.

In the NHL, eight games are being played and a lot of the matchups feature high quality teams. The Stars vs Rangers, Islanders vs Penguins, Predators vs Golden Knights, and Canucks vs Avalanche stick out as the best games on the slate.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.