bet365 bonus code PINEWS grants first bet offer or guaranteed bonus bets Wednesday

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to make sure you type in when prompted during registration. After this bonus code is used, the choice will be yours between two of the best sportsbook promo codes in the industry which are both offered by bet365.

Your first option is a first bet safety net up to $1,000 that can be claimed. If you don’t win your first bet up to $1,000, you don’t need to sweat it as the money you lost will be converted into bonus bets for you to use on the platform over the next seven days.

Your second choice doesn’t require your first bet to settle one way or the other. Just settle a bet of at least $5 and $150 in bonus bets are guaranteed to come your way! Keep reading to get a grip on everything else you need to know about bet365′s bonuses.

Where to sign up for the bet365 bonus code and terms and conditions to be aware of

States bet365 is able to be registered in

The list of states bet365 has expanded into during their short time in the U.S. is impressive. The list of states bet365 is able to be signed up in alphabetically is as follows: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

Not only that, but bet365 proved themselves as one of the best sports betting sites overseas before coming to North America. Use code PI365 to register for your country’s respective welcome bonus.

Minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer must be met

In order to have your first bet yield you bonus bets through either welcome bonus, your wager needs odds of -500 or longer. This means odds like -800 or -650 aren’t eligible, but odds like +300 or -300 are eligible.

Use bonus bets in any capacity you want!

The last piece of information needed about bet365′s sign-up bonuses is that the creative freedom over how you want to wager bonus bets only ends with your creative mind.

If you have $1,000 in bonus bets, you can wager 1,000 bets of $1! You can use it all on one massive $1,000 bet. Or you can do any other combination of wagers you desire. This is one of bet365′s best traits.

What is Wednesday’s sports betting slate to wager on?

Wednesday is the last day before the NBA regular season makes its return from the All-Star break. That means the NHL and college basketball remain at the forefront of being the most popular sports available to bet on.

Only five NHL games are on hand, but the likes of the Bruins vs Oilers and Maple Leafs vs Coyotes should be good games. The Blue Jackets vs Ducks, Flyers vs Blackhawks, and Sabres vs Canadiens rounds out the slate.

As for college basketball, look no further than No. 17 Kentucky vs LSU, Depaul vs No. 7 Marquette, and No. 24 Florida vs No. 13 Alabama as being the standout games on the slate for bet365 players to wager on.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.