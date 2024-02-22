bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Wager on NBA or any game Thursday to get $150 bonus bets

After a week where NBA regular season action was paused due to the All-Star break, a massive slate of games is here. You can sign up for a new account using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS to secure $150 in guaranteed bonus bets that just take a $5 bet settling.

Your first bet can be on the NBA or any other sport being played Wednesday. The condition you must remember above all else however is making sure odds of -500 or longer (Like +120 or -120, but not -520) are had on your first wager.

That all being said, bet365 gives you a second welcome bonus to redeem instead if you so choose. You can choose a first bet safety net up to $1,000 which refunds your first bet back as bonus bets if you lose.

Not only is bet365 one of the best NBA betting sites in the U.S., but they’re widely popular across the globe. That’s why bonus code PI365 can be used to claim your country’s sign-up bonus.

How to choose your sign-up offer after using the bet365 bonus code

Remember no matter which sign-up bonus you choose, bet365′s minimum odds requirement is in place.

Choosing from the two bonuses comes down to how much you’re looking to wager on your first bet and what your wagering plans are after receiving bonus bets.

Bonus bets earned from bet365 can be wagered in all sorts of ways. At the bare minimum, $150 in bonus bets is a generous amount if you settle a $5 wager before hand. Your first bet can win or lose and you’ll receive bonus bets.

As for bet365′s first bet safety net, remember those bonus are only earned if your first wager loses. Therefore, I’d only suggest redeeming bet365′s first bet safety net if you have plans on wagering more than $150.

Seven days is how long you have to use your bonus bets after receiving them. You cannot withdraw bonus bets as cash, but there’s a loaded slate of NBA, NHL, and college basketball going on the next week to wager on.

Thursday’s sports schedule is highlighted by the NBA regular season returning to the mix

12 NBA games highlight Thursday’s betting slate, and the schedule doesn’t hold back from matching quantity with quality. The Knicks vs 76ers, Suns vs Mavericks, and Clippers vs Thunder are the three games that stick out most as likely being the most competitive.

A few other games that should also be good include the Rockets vs Pelicans, Lakers vs Warriors, and Magic vs Cavaliers. Now that teams have had a week to rest, load management and injuries shouldn’t be much of an issue during these games.

With teams playing at full strength and urgency increasing as the regular season begins to creep closer to an end, this is a great time to sign-up for one of the best sports betting sites that will satisfy all your NBA wants.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.