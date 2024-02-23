bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Get first $1K bet this weekend back in bonus bets if you lose

This weekend is sure to be a thrilling one in the sports scene, and you can watch your first bet unfold knowing it’s insured up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you lose thanks to using the bet365 bonus code PINEWS during registration.

But wait, there’s more! You have the choice between redeeming that offer or bet365′s other sign-up bonus of bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets! The choice between these offers will be yours after typing in your bonus code.

If you happen to be reading this outside North America, you can still register for one of the best sports betting apps in the world by clicking here and typing in PI365 as your bet365 bonus code.

Breaking down each welcome offer the bet365 bonus code unlocks

$1,000 first bet safety net

The best way to think of this offer is as I described it atop this piece. It’s an insurance that kicks in if your first bet loses. The money you lost will be refunded as bonus bets which are able to be broken up into as many individual wagers as you want.

Being able to wager bonus bets in any divisions your mind wants is one of the reasons this is among the best sportsbook promo codes in the U.S. It gives you the freedom to have the most fun betting experience possible over the next seven days before they expire.

Minimum odds requirement: Note that in order for your safety net to kick in if your first bet loses, you need to have -500 or longer odds on your first bet such as +200 or -200, but not -600. This is true for bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets offer as well. This isn’t a requirement you can dodge if you wish to have your sign-up bonus take affect.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets

This welcome offer is pretty straightforward. $150 worth of bonus bets are guaranteed regardless if your first bet results in a win or loss. The same conditions of using bonus bets in any way, meeting bet365′s minimum odds requirement, and having seven days before they expire all apply here.

How to sign-up for the bet365 bonus code

Click on any of the hyperlinked text or offer modules corresponding to your preferred sign-up bonus to be taken to registration. Enter your personal information, use PINEWS as your bonus code, and select your preferred sign-up offer. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and you’re all set!

Previewing Friday and the upcoming weekend’s sports betting slate

The sporting leagues receiving the most attention this time of year are the NBA, NHL, and college basketball. Friday has ten NBA games and three NHL games. College basketball’s Friday slate is small with no marquee games, but they make up for it Saturday.

As for Friday’s games, the Cavaliers vs 76ers, Bucks vs Timberwolves, and Heat vs Pelicans are the three games I see with the most potential to be suspenseful and thrilling. The three NHL games on hand are the Sabres vs Blue Jackets, Jets vs Blackhawks, and Wild vs Oilers.

Saturday and Sunday will see the entire NHL in action at least once with a notable battle between the Flyers and Penguins taking place Sunday. The Bucks vs 76ers, Lakers vs Suns, and Celtics vs Knicks are the three NBA games during the weekend I’ll be monitoring.

College basketball’s aforementioned Saturday slate includes No. 2 Houston vs No. 11 Baylor and No. 13 Alabama vs No. 17 Kentucky as the highlights with most of the country’s top 25 teams taking on a conference rival.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.