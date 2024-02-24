bet365 bonus code PINEWS lets you choose first bet or guaranteed bonus bets offer on Saturday action

If you’re looking to unlock either a $1,000 first bet safety net or bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets offer, use PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code during the sign-up process.

Saturday has a massive slate of college basketball action accompanied by the NBA and other sporting leagues to bet on. You can bet on any market as long as the odds of your first bet are -500 or longer (Such as +100 or -100, but not -900).

The states bet365 operate in are as follows: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA. bet365 will ask you which bonus you want to redeem after you’ve securely entered your information and typed in bonus code PINEWS.

Have you stumbled upon this article outside North America? bet365 was one of the most popular and best sports betting sites in other countries before coming to the U.S., and you can use code PI365 to register in your respective country.

How to use each sign-up bonus the bet365 bonus code offers you

Breaking down the bet365 first bet safety net

Up to $1,000 will be covered by this form of bet insurance offered by bet365. If you have aspirations of placing a hefty first wager on any of Saturday’s games, this sign-up bonus might be the better choice for you.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and that’s it. This offer only kicks in if your first bet loses. You’ll see the amount of money you lost on your first bet paid back into your account balance as bonus bets.

I mentioned bet365 is one of the best sports betting sites earlier. A significant reason is you’re allowed to split up your bonus bets however you want. For example, $500 in bonus bets can be two $250, four $125, or ten $50 bets!

Expiration notice: While bonus bets are able to be creatively used, they expire seven days (168 hours) from the moment they’re credited into your account.

Breaking down the bet365 bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets offer

This sign-up bonus is better for new players who don’t want to wager a lofty amount on their first bet. After you settle a bet of $5 on any market with eligible odds, $150 in bonus bets are yours no matter how it results.

This means if your first bet wins, you get $150 bonus bets on top of the winnings from your first bet. Compared to other sportsbook promo codes offering this type of bonus, bet365 does it the best by guaranteeing your bets and letting you control how to wager them.

Best bets for Saturday’s sporting slate in college basketball and the NBA

I lead in the headline and this section with college basketball since it’s the sport with the most quantity and highest quality of games being played of the three sporting leagues.

No. 2 Houston takes on No. 11 Baylor and No. 13 Alabama faces No. 17 Kentucky in games featuring two top 25 teams. My money is on the higher ranked teams in both matchups, but I think Baylor has a high likelihood of covering the spread. On the other hand, I lack faith in Kentucky to cover against an elite Alabama offense.

The three NBA games are the Magic vs Pistons, Nets vs Timberwolves, and most notably, the Celtics vs Knicks. Boston and New York is a storied rivalry I favor the Celtics in despite being on the road. That said, the Knicks have proven they can battle with the best of them and keep it close, so don’t expect Boston to run away with it.

