bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Pick between $150 bonus bets or $1,000 first bet safety net all week

bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives new users their choice of offer in nine U.S. states. You’ll pick between a $1,000 first bet safety net, meaning if your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost.

Or, you can take the second offer, which is $150 in bonus bets following any $5 wager.

The bonus code is the same for both. You’ll pick your offer on a landing page after completing your registration. Confused? We’ll explain more below.

If you’re outside the U.S., use bet365 bonus code PI365 to register and you’ll get an offer specific to your country/location.

bet365 legal states

bet365 is available in nine states across the U.S. Arizona and Indiana just joined the fold this month.

Arizona Colorado Iowa Indiana Kentucky Louisiana New Jersey Ohio Virginia

bet365 bonus codes, explained

$1,000 first bet safety net

Let’s dive into some examples of how I would use bet365′s offers on Monday, or any other day this week.

First, the $1,000 first bet safety net. Other sites call this something a little different (like FanDuel’s no sweat bet or the first bet on Caesars) but they all pretty much work the same.

If your first bet loses, you’ll be refunded in bonus bets equal to whatever you lost, with a max refund of $1,000.

So say I deposit $500 and bet it all on Baylor moneyline against TCU in college hoops action on Monday. Baylor is priced at +120 at bet365.

If Baylor wins, I profit $600 ($500 x 1.2), keep my $500 wager, and the promo is over. I’ll have $1,100 in my account to continue betting or withdraw. If Baylor loses, I’ll be refunded $500 in bonus bets.

I’ll have seven days to wager those bonus bets, and hopefully turn them into enough real cash to make my deposit back. At bet365, you can split your bonus bets into any increment -- so I can make one, $500 wager or 500, $1 wagers. And anything in between.

So how do the bonus bets work? Like most sportsbooks, you keep any profit, but not the bet stake itself.

So if Baylor loses, say I take $50 of my bonus bets and bet it on Brentford +200 against Chelsea in English Premier League action on Saturday.

If Brentford wins, I’ll collect $100 in cash ($50 x 2.0) but I don’t keep my $50 bonus bet, like I would with a normal cash wager when it wins. The bonus bet just goes away. I’ll now have $100 cash in my account plus $450 in bonus bets remaining. If Brentford loses, I’ll just lose the bonus bet. So I’ll have $450 bonus bets left and no cash.

Bet $5, get $150

This offer is a bit more straightforward. All you need to do is deposit $10, bet $5, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. It doesn’t matter what happens on your first bet; you get the bonus no matter what.

The only stipulations are that your first wager must be -500 or longer (meaning -250 or +110, for example, are allowed) but a heavy favorite like -600 is not. And you’ll have seven days to use the bonus bets before they expire.

These bonus bets work the same as I described above -- you keep any profit, but not the bonus bet itself.

So say you take $20 worth of bonus bets and put it on Rory McIlroy to win the Cognizant Classic on the PGA TOUR this weekend at +700.

If Rory wins, you’ll pocket $140 in cash ($20 x 7.0) and you’ll have $130 in bonus bets left. If he doesn’t win, you’ll have $130 in bonus bets left.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.