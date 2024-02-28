bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Get $1,000 safety net or $150 bonus bets for any game, including Wednesday NBA

Wednesday’s sports slate is stacked with a ton of action, particularly in the NBA. That makes it the perfect time to capitalize on either of bet365′s welcome offers.

New bet365 users are eligible to claim one of two offers. You’ll either collect up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if you lose, or claim a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. You can obtain either deal by using bet365 bonus code PINEWS during the signup process, and you can use your bonus on any sport or game.

These welcome bonuses are available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

Those who don’t reside in the U.S. can still sign up for one of the world’s best sports betting apps through this link, or by entering the bet365 bonus code PI365. You’ll get a welcome bonus specific to your country/location.

$1,000 back in bonus bets if you lose

With this welcome offer, new users have insurance if their initial wager isn’t successful. Any cash that you lose will be returned into bonus bets that can be divided into however many individual bets you prefer.

Having this flexibility enhances the experience prior to the bonus bets expiring in seven days. The minimum odds requirement is -500 or longer for this welcome bonus, so be sure to keep that in mind when deciding on your bet.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

The alternative welcome offer is simplistic and also appealing. After you wager $5, you’ll gain $150 in bonus bets no matter if your first bet wins or loses.

Similar to the other welcome bonus, you’ll have the same minimum odds requirement and bonus bets have to be used within seven days.

How to sign up for bet365 promo code

It’s an easy process to get started at bet365, which boasts one of the best sportsbook promo offers in the US. Use any of the links or offer modules on this page to be directed to bet365′s sign-up area.

Then input some personal information, enter the promo code PINEWS, and pick which welcome offer you want. The code is the same for both offers; you’ll pick from a landing page after completing the registration. Place your initial deposit of at least $10 and you’ll be ready to begin at bet365.

Lakers-Clippers pick

The Clippers host the Lakers in this season’s fourth and final showdown in the battle of LA on Wednesday but they’ll be without a key piece.

Clippers All-Star Paul George (left knee soreness) missed Tuesday’s practice and is out for a second straight game.

Yet, the Clippers are still favored by 4.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Lakers narrowly edged the Clippers in the first two matchups as the host: 130-125 in overtime on Nov. 1 and 106-103 on Jan. 7. The Clippers claimed the most recent meeting 127-116 vs. the visiting Lakers on Jan. 23.

The Clippers are 6-4 in their last 10 games after falling 123-107 to the Kings on Sunday but are still atop the Pacific Division with the fourth-best record in the West.

During that span, All-Star Kawhi Leonard filled the stat sheet with 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals. James Harden has also registered 17.7 points in the last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are still trying to claw their way out of the play-in bracket after a 123-113 loss at the Suns on Sunday for their second consecutive road defeat.

However, the Lakers are 7-3 in their last 10 games behind strong play from All-Star Anthony Davis (24.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.4 blocks). Overall, All-Star LeBron James leads the Lakers in points (25.0), assists (7.9), and steals (1.3) during his 21st season.

Even with the absence of George, this should be another close contest in the regular season finale between the heated division rivals.

The Lakers have an 8-4 mark in games decided by three or fewer points. Plus, while this is technically a road game for the Lakers, the environment won’t be as hostile as they’ll be well-represented with their fans at Crypto.com Arena.

Fueled by a vintage performance from James and another stellar showing from Davis, the Lakers will escape with a tight victory to take the season series.

Pick: Lakers +4.5

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.