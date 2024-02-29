Use bet365 bonus code PINEWS for $1K bonus or $150 deal on Thursday’s sports slate

There’s some exciting men’s college basketball action on Thursday to take advantage of the bet365 bonus code PINEWS.

USC-Washington State men’s basketball

USC (11-16, 5-11) will take on host No. 19 Washington State (21-7, 12-5) in one of Thursday’s most intriguing men’s college basketball games.

Washington State is coming off a 73-61 defeat at Arizona State and hoping to avoid its first losing streak since late December. The loss snapped the Cougars’ season-best eight-game winning streak.

Senior forward Isaac Jones leads Washington State in points (15.8) and rebounds (7.7).

The Cougars have been tenacious defensively, with nine games allowing under 60 points. Washington State is also among the Pac-12 leaders in 3-point field goal percentage defense and defensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC is looking to build momentum after knocking off host UCLA 62-56. The Trojans are seeking their first winning streak since early January.

Senior guard Boogie Ellis is the top scorer (17.0) for the Trojans. The Trojans have been prolific at steals, anchored by junior guard Kobe Johnson (2.0), freshman guard Isaiah Collier (1.6), and Ellis (1.4).

For USC to have any chance of an upset, they’ll need to control the glass on both sides of the court against an active Washington State frontcourt.

The Trojans have made solid strides since mid-February, so this figures to be a close conference clash. USC will hang close but Washington State will prevail.

