bet365 North Carolina bonus code: Get $100 in NC now, plus $150 or $1,000 insurance after March 11 launch

It’s an exciting time for prospective sports bettors in North Carolina, as online sportsbooks will launch in the state on March 11, just in time for March Madness. However, users can already sign up as the pre-registration period is open, and there’s a great offer available to users who move quickly; if you use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS and sign up for bet365 Sportsbook during this early window, you can access $100 in bonus bets on top of the post-launch offer. If you don’t sign up early, you’ll just get the launch offer (which is your choice of $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet insurance).

If you’re thinking about signing up for bet365 and are not located in North Carolina, that’s fine; there’s still a great opportunity for you to secure some value from the sportsbook. You can use the same code PINEWS to be given the choice between a first bet safety net of up to $1,000, or a simple “bet $5 get $150″ bonus. You’ll pick your offer

Why you should take the early offer

With that high-value national offer available even after the early registration window closes, why bother to sign up now? Well, the offer structure for bet365 in this case is “additive,” meaning that you can access the early offer and still take full advantage of the launch offer, so you don’t have to choose. If you don’t sign up early, you’ll just get the go-live offer.

How the NC offer works

The early registration offer for North Carolina is very simple. If you sign up before March 11 using the promo code PINEWS, you’ll receive $100 worth of bonus bets in your new account to use after the launch and a first bet of just $10. These funds cannot be withdrawn until they’ve been wagered and won back, and they also must be used before their expiration date, so make sure you have a plan to fully maximize this value.

When you sign up during pre-registration, you’ll also have access to the general bet365 welcome offer, even after you’ve received your $100 from the early sign-up bonus. Below, we’ll discuss how that offer works, as it is currently available in other states where bet365 operates.

How the national offer works

The current offer for new bet365 users is active in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA. After March 11, NC will join the ranks of states where you can cash in on this generous promotion, even once you’ve already accessed the pre-registration offer.

The first option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Essentially, your first bet will be refunded in full, bet up to $1,000, if it loses. The one catch is that you’ll receive your refund by way of bonus bets, rather than a cash refund, so these funds must be wagered and won back before being withdrawn.

Many bettors believe that the best way to take advantage of a first-bet safety net is to swing for the fences and go after some long odds; you’ll only receive bonus bets if you lose, and if you win, you’ll be left with a great chunk of cash which can either be wagered again or withdrawn. If you like this strategy, a bet that would make sense if bet365 North Carolina was active now might be local North Carolina MLS team Charlotte FC’s moneyline of +260 on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

If you don’t want to bet big enough to take full advantage of the safety net, you can choose the simple “bet $5 get $150″ bonus bet offer. This way, all you have to do is make a small initial wager, and you’ll earn the bonus, win or lose.

So, it doesn’t really matter what you bet on for the $5 bet, but what’s the best way to use the $150 bonus bets? These funds aren’t eligible for withdrawal, so you might want to grab a relatively safe bet and try and turn them into cash. No. 9 North Carolina hosts NC State this weekend; they’re set to be big favorites, and an alternate spread could be a great way to invest.

Signing up

The sign-up process for bet365 is fairly straightforward; it’s simple for total betting newcomers, and certainly familiar for anyone who’s ever signed up for a sports betting site in the past. Let’s go through the key steps, most notably making sure to access the early registration offer as we do so.

Either download the bet365 mobile app, or visit the desktop site. Click the button, which should be displayed clearly, and enter the sign-up process. Next, you’ll be asked to enter personal information, including your date of birth, contact details, full legal name, and identification, so that BetMGM can verify that you are of age to bet with them. You’ll also be required to consent to the usage of geolocation software, so that BetMGM can confirm that you are in North Carolina to access the pre-launch offer, and of course while you’re betting after the launch, to check that you’re in a location where the sportsbook is legal and operational. This is when you’ll enter the bonus code relevant to you, based on your location and the timing of your sign-up Once you’ve verified that the information you’ve entered is correct, go ahead and click the button to officially create your account. To access any bonuses linked to a deposit or first wager, you’ll need to link a payment method to your account. If you’ve chosen a deposit-related bonus, be sure to understand the terms and conditions so you can make an appropriate first deposit. Once you’ve made that deposit, you’re ready to start betting! If the offer you’ve chosen is tied to a first bet of any sort, be sure to keep that in mind as you plan to wager.

