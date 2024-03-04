bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives you choice between bet and get or first bet offer Monday

You’re in luck if you’re looking to wager on Monday’s sporting slate as a new player, as the bet365 bonus code PINEWS can be used to unlock two welcome bonuses you have the power to choose from.

You can choose to get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after a $5 bet settles on an eligible market (Meaning odds of -500 or longer). Or you can get a form of bet insurance with bet365′s first bet safety net worth up to $1,000.

Additionally, the bet365 North Carolina bonus code is available to be pre-registered with in the Tar Heel State. Use PINEWS as your code and deposit $10 to ensure $100 in bonus bets on launch day and the additional choice between two bet365 offers.

Players outside North America can use PI365 as their bonus code to register for whatever offer is available.

Breaking down the bet365 bonus code in nine states and North Carolina

How the bet365 bonus code works in nine states

The states bet365 operate in as of time of publish are AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA. After typing in bonus code PINEWS, you’ll get to choose between the two aforementioned sign-up offers.

Which of the two bonuses you prefer is up to you. One rule you’ll need to keep in mind is you need to have odds of -500 or longer. Examples of eligible odds could be -300 or +300, but not -600. If you don’t meet this, your sign-up bonus is null and void.

If you choose bet365′s first bet safety net, you’ll receive your stake paid back as bonus bets if you lose. But you can guarantee yourself $150 in bonus bets instead by settling a $5 bet no matter if it wins or loses.

How the bet365 bonus code works in North Carolina

North Carolina sports betting is set to go live on March 11th, meaning you can only pre-register if you live in the Tar Heel State at this time. Using code PINEWS and making your first deposit of $10 or more before launch gives you $100 in bonus bets come launch day.

Not only that, but bet365 gives you the opportunity to claim their $1,000 first bet safety net or a limited time offer of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets after the platform is live.

Just like in the states bet365 already operates in, you’ll be able to wager your bonus bets in a plethora of ways. For example, $200 in bonus bets can be split into two $100 bets, eight $25 bets, or whatever your imagination wants over the seven days they’re active.

Examples of what you can bet on bet365 with after registering Monday

Monday’s sports slate has two NBA games that stand above the other four also being played. Those two games are the Clippers vs Bucks and Thunder vs Lakers. The Clippers vs Bucks in particular is a fascinating game between two of the NBA’s elite teams.

bet365 odds as of time of publish give the Bucks five points while the Clippers have an enticing +170 moneyline. The other game I’ll be tracking is the Thunder vs Lakers. Just one point is favored to the Lakers in what should be a tightly contested and fun affair.

Monday sees six NHL games on hand as well, including an Eastern Conference clash between the Bruins and Maple Leafs. In the land of college hoops, Texas vs No. 15 Baylor is the game highlighting Monday’s slate.

I find bet365 to be one of the best NBA betting sites out there, as their mobile app and boosted odds bets are both fun to use and bet on. Check out some of the other sports betting apps you can consider downloading as well if you’re a sports fan looking for a sportsbook to try.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.