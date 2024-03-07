bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Get $1K first bet back in bonus bets + Get $300 bonus bets in NC

bet365 has a first bet safety net up to $1,000 waiting to be claimed by new users who type in the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. Actually, bet365 has a second offer of bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets you can choose from instead. The choice is entirely yours.

On top of that, North Carolina residents can sign-up for $100 in bonus bets come launch day in addition to claiming a sign-up bonus of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets when the Tar Heel State launches online sports betting on March 11 by using code PINEWS.

The offer module directly above isn’t for those in North Carolina or other states. This is for players located outside the U.S. who can register for bet365 in their country using bonus code PI365.

How each sign-up bonus works with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

$1,000 first bet safety net

This sign-up bonus is a type of bet insurance. Like car or health insurance, it only kicks in if something you don’t want happens such as losing your first bet. You’re able to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and get bonus bets back if you lose.

Bonus bets are then able to be split into as many different wagers as you want, like it would be if you redeemed the FanDuel promo code. Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited following your first bet settling as a loss.

The only criteria other than not betting over $1,000 on your first bet is making sure you have odds of -500 or longer on it (Like -400 or +200 but not -1000).

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Unlike bet365′s first bet safety net, $150 in bonus bets are guaranteed no matter what your first bet settles as with this sign-up bonus.

The same eligible odds criteria of -500 or longer and seven day expiration limit apply, and a wager of at least $5 is what needs settled as a win, loss or push before you’ll see your bonus bets.

Diving deeper into the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS

March 11 continues to get closer each day, which means North Carolina sports betting being up and running is almost upon us. You won’t want to miss out on being able to get $300 in bonus bets to help kickstart your account if you’re in North Carolina.

By registering ahead of launch, you’ll ensure $100 in bonus bets will be waiting for you. A generous limited time offer of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets can also be claimed after launch, with those bonus bets being guaranteed after your first bet settles.

Thursday’s sports betting slate is highlighted by a potential NBA Finals preview

College basketball is the sport a lot of North Carolina players will gravitate towards betting on come March 11. But until then, players in states bet365 is available in now will see a loaded NBA slate being Thursday’s highlight on the calendar.

The Celtics battle the Nuggets in the game of the day in what could be a preview of this year’s finals. Boston has the best team in the league record-wise, but Denver have the benefit of home court advantage (Where they’re 24-6).

Losing isn’t something Jayson Tatum and company have experienced much this season, and I don’t expect that to change Thursday. While I still think the Nuggets are capable of repeating as champions, they’re just 6-4 in their last ten while the Celtics are 9-1.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.