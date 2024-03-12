bet365 bonus code PINEWS: $1K first bet offer or bet and get offer in North Carolina & more states

A sportsbook that’s earned their way into being one of the best sports betting sites through generous promotions for new players is bet365. PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code to use in North Carolina and the other nine states they operate in when registering.

bet365 offers a $1,000 first bet safety net in all states. They also offer a strong bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets offer in North Carolina you can choose to redeem instead. In other states, that second choice bet and get offer is bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets.

Click here to be taken to your choice of offers in North Carolina or the other links for your promotion in other states.

Note: The offer module above is for those in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

Note: The offer module above is for those in NC.

Note: The offer module above is for those located outside the U.S. Since bet365 is one of the most popular sportsbooks across the globe, you can use code PI365 to signup in your respective country.

Breaking down the bet365 bonus code

For starters, I need to bring up bet365′s minimum odds requirement. It’s imperative your first bet consist of -500 or longer odds, such as +320 or -200. If your first wager has odds such as -600, you’ll forego all bonus bets.

Secondly, a great thing about bet365 is their bonus bets are free to be used however you want in a similar way to FanDuel. For example, you can split $250 bonus bets in North Carolina up as five $50 bets, two $150 bets, or anything else.

Just make sure you use your bonus bets before they expire in seven days. Other than that, instructions for how to sign-up and a preview of Tuesday’s sports slate can be read below.

How to sign up for the bet365 bonus code in your respective state

Before you can type any information in, you’ll first need to click one of the links or offer modules from the section atop this piece corresponding to your state and respective offer you want to claim. Type in information on bet365′s secure platform so you can be verified. No matter which of bet365′s ten states you’re in, PINEWS is the bonus code you’ll want to type in. After depositing $10 or more into your account and choosing from your two new player bonuses, keep in mind bet365′s minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer when looking for your first bet to place. With bet365′s first bet safety net, your first wager up to $1,000 will be rewarded back to you in bonus bets if you lose. With one of bet365′s bet and get offers, guaranteed bonus bets will be yours after your first wager settles. All bonus bets earned from bet365 has seven days to be used before they expire.

Previewing Tuesday’s sporting slate for bet365 users in all ten states to bet on

I’d be remiss if I didn’t start this section off with college basketball given the fact that it’s the sport in focus this month. Not only because March Madness brings in tons of sports bettors and attention, but because conference championships. leading into it have their own thrills and surprises to entertain fans with.

Each day of the week sees better teams in action as higher seeded teams in each conference take the floor against lower seeded teams. Miami vs Boston College, Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame, and Louisville vs NC State are just a few of the ACC Tournament games taking place for example.

Not only is college basketball at a fun point in its season, but the NBA season continues to intensify as teams jockey for playoff positioning with games running out. Tuesday’s schedule includes games such as the 76ers vs Knicks, Pacers v Thunder, Timberwolves vs Clippers, and Bucks vs Kings that can be wagered on.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.