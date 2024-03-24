bet365 bonus code PINEWS lets you decide on $150 in bonus bets or $1,000 first bet insurance Sunday

The two new user promos mentioned in the headline are two of the best promo codes in the industry for a couple of reasons, and you can choose one of the two by registering for the bet365 bonus code PINEWS.

If you’re in North Carolina, you can still register using bonus code PINEWS and get to choose from bet365′s $1,000 first bet safety net (Also offered in other states) or a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promo ($50 more than what’s offered in other states).

A point of note is before you place your first bet, you’ll want to be sure that you have -500 or longer odds on your first bet (Like -200 or +400, but not -700). bet365 will cancel out your new user promo if that criteria fails to be met.

How each bet365 bonus code works

First bet safety net

If you’ve heard of BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook’s first bet offers, this is pretty much the same thing. If your first bet up to $1,000 results in a loss, the money you lost will be paid back in bonus bets for you to divide however you want to on the platform. This is a nice promo for players looking to place a larger quantity first bet since it’s a form of insurance.

Bet and get bonus bets

This is a nice promo for players who haven’t had much experience in sports betting or are just trying to claim some on the house bonus bets to play with over the next seven days. Either $200 or $150 outside of North Carolina is a good amount of bonus bets that simply require your first bet of at least $5 to settle. It doesn’t matter if it wins or loses, your bonus bets are guaranteed.

How to sign up for the bet365 bonus code

The quickest way to start signing up with bet365 is clicking the link or offer module in this piece that has the sign-up promo you want to claim. Personal information like your name, address, age, and last four SSN will be prompted by bet365 so they can safely verify your identity and location. The final two steps of registration are typing in PINEWS as your bonus code and completing a $10 minimum deposit. Find a bet with -500 or longer odds to wager your first bet on and submit your betslip. Now you wait for your wager to settle. bet365′s first bet safety net refunds your first bet in bonus bets if you ind up losing. bet365′s bet and get offers guarantee you bonus bets after your first bet settles no matter what. You can wager bonus bets however you want over the next seven days before they expire.

Previewing some of the best sporting action accompanying the Round of 32 in March Madness

While college basketball is rightfully getting a ton of attention on both the men’s and women’s brackets, the NHL and NBA regular seasons have reached the 70-game apex to signify the playoffs are right around the corner.

In the NBA, six games are being played Saturday with the Thunder vs Bucks being the game of the day. The 76ers vs Clippers and Cavaliers vs Heat could have something to say about that however.

In the NHL, a loaded ten game slate is offered up to fans with games like the Devils vs Islanders, Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes, and Panthers vs Flyers leading the charge.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.