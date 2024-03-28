bet365 bonus code PINEWS: bet $5, get $150 bonus bets, $200 in NC, or $1K first bet offer for Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 in the men’s March Madness bracket tips off Thursday night with four games on hand. You can choose from two strong promos as a new player by typing in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code when prompted during sign-up. If you’re outside the U.S., use code PI365 to register for the sign-up bonus offered in your country.

You can choose between $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after a $5 minimum wager settles or a $1,000 first bet safety net which serves as a form of bet insurance. If you’re located in North Carolina, you can also use code PINEWS and choose bet365′s first bet safety net or $200 in guaranteed bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more settles.

Read this information about the bet365 bonus code before signing up

bet365 has a minimum odds requirement you must meet

bet365′s promos you can choose from are among the best promo codes in the industry in my opinion. But the bonus bets you can earn from those promos will be foregone if the first bet you place has odds of -500 or shorter. This means odds of -500 or longer are needed to be eligible for bonus bets.

If you’re not familiar with sports betting odds, ineligible odds can be thought of as an example like UConn’s -650 moneyline. These odds won’t yield much payout if your bet wins. But odds like Clemson’s +255 moneyline or UNC’s -190 moneyline are eligible markets that will let you utilize your sign-up bonus.

How the bet365 bonus code promos work

As I mentioned atop this piece, the first bet safety net bet365 offers is a type of first bet insurance. This means if your first wager up to $1,000 results in a loss, the money you lost will be converted into bonus bets that are credited into your account.

As for bet365′s bet and get offers, there’s not much to unpack with those. Settle your first bet in any capacity (Win, loss, or draw) and $150 worth of bonus bets will be yours unless you’re in North Carolina (In which case you get $200).

Bonus bets are flexible and how they can be used. Like most sports betting sites, they expire after seven days. However, a cool feature about bet365′s bonus bets is you can split your funds into as many bets as you want such as six $25 bets or 25 $6 bets.

Previewing the men’s Sweet 16 March Madness games tipping Thursday

The action starts with a 7:09 p.m. ET tip between Clemson and Arizona. Arizona are seven point favorites with a -315 moneyline. While I like Clemson more than most, it’s hard to bet against Arizona. I like them covering seven points.

30 minutes later San Diego State and UConn tip off with the reigning champion Huskies being 11 point favorites. I think San Diego State can put up a fight and perhaps cover 11 points. But I’d shy away from their +475 moneyline as enticing as it may be.

Alabama and UNC tip at 9:40 p.m. ET in a tough to predict game. UNC are 4.5 point favorites and Alabama is +160 to pull off the upset. I think UNC covers that spread by a small margin thanks to being a much superior defensive team.

30 minutes later the nightcap between illinois and Iowa State tips off. This is the closest projected game with the Cyclones being 1.5 point favorites while Illinois’ moneyline is just +105. I like Iowa State to win this game.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.