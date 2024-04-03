bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Score $1K safety net or $150 bonus bets before betting on NBA, MLB, etc.

bet365 will either insure your first bet up to $1,000 or grant you $150 in guaranteed bonus bets following a $5 bet settling as a result of signing up for the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. You get to select which promo you want to claim.

bet365 also has a limited time enhanced promo in North Carolina of bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets with code PINEWS. Although you can also choose to redeem bet365′s first bet safety net instead.

The only scenario where you won’t type PINEWS as your bonus code is if you’re signing up outside the U.S. PI365 is the bonus code to use in other respective countries.

Summary of the bet365 bonus code PINEWS

As I mentioned above, bet365 lets you pick from two promos varying in type and amount. If you’re looking to risk a lot of money on your first bet, getting it insured and paid back in bonus bets if you lose is a nice option to have in your back pocket.

But if you’re looking to just sign up and get some bonus bets on the house to play with, their bet and get promos in respective states are good choices to sign up for as well with just $5 needing to be settled in your first bet.

Meet bet365′s minimum odds requirement for your first bet

One thing I haven’t mentioned yet is the -500 or longer minimum odds requirement bet365 has in place. This only applies to your first bet, but it’s imperative you have odds like +250 or -450 on your first bet and not odds such as -750.

bet365 will cancel out your new user promo if you don’t meet this requirement. Luckily for you, this is a reasonable requirement that doesn’t limit you too much as ineligible odds don’t pay out much anyway.

Use bonus bets however you wish after earning them

Different promo codes have different ways of crediting out their bonus bets. Some like BetMGM give them out in predetermined amounts while others like Caesars Sportsbook give you just one bonus bet.

The way bet365 does bonus bets is nice because you get to choose how you wager them. For example, $200 in bonus bets can be used in a variety of ways like 100 $2 bets, four $50 bets, or two $100 bets.

Wednesday’s sports betting schedule for new players

With the NBA season almost completed, I have my eye on the Thunder vs. Celtics and Cavaliers vs. Suns from Wednesday’s NBA slate. Boston and Oklahoma City are two of the best teams in the NBA, making this a good test for both teams.

In MLB, the season is still in its infancy, which makes tracking how the league does fascinating as we learn who could be a contender this season. I’ll be monitoring the Rangers vs. Rays, Blue Jays vs. Astros, and Reds vs. Phillies as Philadelphia looks to get going after some struggles to start its campaign.

Although the NHL has a lighter schedule in terms of quantity, the quality is there in four of the five games being played in the Lightning vs. Maple Leafs, Oilers vs. Stars, Devils vs. Rangers, and Kraken vs. Kings.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.