bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Choose your sign-up bonus before betting on Final Four, any game

PINEWS is the bet365 bonus code you can type in to create your new account with one of the best college basketball betting sites out there for the Final Four games being played Saturday. You can choose between two promos after finishing signing up.

Your first choice is a first-bet safety net. bet365 lets you wager up to $1,000 and refunds your first bet back in bonus bets if you lose. Your second option is redeeming a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer. These bonus bets are guaranteed after your first bet settles.

For those in the Tar Heel State, bet365 has one of the best North Carolina promos by giving you the choice of their first bet safety net or $200 in guaranteed bonus bets after settling a $5 bet. Use code PI365 in countries outside the U.S. to claim your respective promo.

Notes on the bet365 bonus code to keep in mind

A couple pieces of information to know about are the minimum odds requirement bet365 will have for you and how your bonus bets work. The minimum odds requirement bet365 has is -500 or longer (Like -600, but not -300 or any + odds).

This only applies to your first bet, so don’t worry about needing to look out for that at all times. But if your first bet doesn’t have odds that meet this criteria, your bonus bets will be foregone no matter which new user promo you redeemed.

As for how bet365 lets you use their bonus bets, the truth is they give you complete freedom over how you split up your rewards. You have seven days to wager through your bonus bets and can wager them however you want, but you can’t withdraw them as cash.

Final Four preview with bet365 Sportsbook odds

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Purdue and UConn are the odds-on favorites to come out on top in Saturday’s Final Four games, according to bet365 odds. Purdue is a nine-point favorite (-450 on the moneyline) while UConn (-800 moneyline) is an 11.5-point favorite.

Because of bet365′s minimum odds requirement, you can’t bet on UConn’s moneyline. And if Purdue’s moneyline moves any further from -450 to anything like -510, that will also be an ineligible wager.

Due to these large spreads, N.C. State (+350) and Alabama (+550) both have high payout moneyline markets. Unfortunately, I don’t think either team will pull off the upset as UConn and Purdue have been the two teams to beat all season.

If I had to pick one of the underdogs to cover, it’d be Alabama. While N.C. State got hot at the right time, Purdue has been hot from the jump of the season. Plus, I see NC State’s biggest difference maker DJ Burns potentially getting in foul trouble against Zach Edey.

As for Alabama vs. UConn, it might sound like a bad idea to bet against the Huskies covering due to their dominance. But in terms of matchups, Alabama’s capable of winning any giving game with its rapid pace and elite offense, especially when the Crimson Tide are hot from three.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.