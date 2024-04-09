bet365 bonus code PINEWS grants bet $5, get $150 bonus bets promo for any event

Unlock $150 in guaranteed bonus bets by settling a $5 wager on Tuesday’s NBA, NHL, or MLB action as a result of claiming one of the best promo codes in the industry in the form of the bet365 bonus code PINEWS.

If you’re someone who wants to take a higher risk on their first bet, perhaps bet365′s $1,000 first bet safety net insurance promo is more your speed. Lucky for you, bet365 lets you choose from these two promos after typing in bonus code PINEWS.

Additionally, you can use code PI365 outside North American to register for your promo. Use code PINEWS in North Carolina for an enhanced bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promo or bet365′s first bet safety net.

What to keep in mind with the bet365 bonus code

Make sure your first bet has -500 or longer odds

I have to point this out first because if you don’t meet this criteria, you won’t get bonus bets from either of bet365′s new user promos. Before I go any further, some examples of eligible odds are -300 or any market with a + beside it. Odds such as -600 or -900 are ineligible.

Ineligible odds aren’t going to yield you much payout if you bet on it. That’s why this is a reasonable requirement in my opinion, as you don’t want to bet a lot of money on something and risk it to only come away with a minor potential payout.

Have fun using your bonus bets over the next seven days

As I mentioned, you’ll receive bonus bets from either of your new user promos as long as your first bet has eligible odds. Whence your bonus bets are in your account, you have a week to wager through them however your heart desires with the exception of being able to withdraw them straight up as cash.

If you’ve signed up with a site like BetMGM where your bonus bets are split into predetermined amounts, you may be happy to know bet365 gives you 100 percent freedom over how your total sum is used. $150 can be split into two $75 bets, five $30 bets, or 75 $2 bets and the choice is entirely yours.

Taking a look at Tuesday’s sports betting slate to wager on bet365 with

You can’t ask for more from Tuesday’s NBA schedule. 28 of the league’s 30 teams take the hardwood with the Celtics vs Bucks being the game of the day. Along with that Eastern Conference clash is the Warriors vs Lakers and Clippers vs Suns as a couple of the headlining games.

As the NHL season also nears an end, 13 games are on the docket such as the Rangers vs Islanders, Wild vs Avalanche, and Hurricanes vs Bruins. The race to claim the final couple of playoff spots is as hot as ever with just a handful of games left before the regular season concludes.

Finally, MLB also stacks Tuesday’s sports schedule with a heavy slate of quantity as teams have had a few series to begin having an idea of who they are and where they may head this season. Some of the games to watch are the Dodgers vs Twins, Orioles vs Red Sox, and Rays vs Angels.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.