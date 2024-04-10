bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Get first bet insured or bonus bets after wager on any Wednesday game

When you’re signing up for the bet365 bonus code, PINEWS is the code you’ll want to type in when prompted during registration. When you use that code, bet365 will give you the selection of a $1,000 first bet safety net (First bet insurance), or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promotion.

There’s a lot of information to know about bet365′s promos, and I go into detail on helping you choose the one right for you below. But if you think you know what you want to start signing up for already, click here for bet365′s first bet safety net or click here for their bet and get bonus.

Note: The offer module directly above can be used by players outside North America who can use code PI365 to register for their promo.

Helping you decide which bet365 bonus code is right for you

If you’re unsure which promo to claim, ask yourself whether you intend to wager a large enough sum of money where having it insured is worth it. If you’re only planning on wagering $50 or something around that amount, you’re better off claiming bet365′s bet and get promo.

That’s because just $5 is all you need to settle in a wager to claim your bonus bets. You can also enjoy your bonus bets more knowing you can use them however you want, such as dividing your $150 up into three $50 bets, two $75 bets, or five $30 bets.

The other important piece of information to know beforehand is you need odds of -500 or longer on your first bet no matter which promo you choose. If you’re planning to bet on a favored team, double check their odds are -300 or an amount like that rather than an amount such as -600.

Your bonus bets will expire in seven days no matter which promo you claim, so make sure to use them before they expire. You’ll have a healthy selection of games Wednesday to wager on.

Previewing the best games from Wednesday’s sports betting slate to wager on

You’re the one in control of deciding what game to wager on, but I’m here to look at the sports betting slate as a whole to pinpoint some of the most exciting games on paper from the NBA, NHL, and MLB.

I start in the NBA where the regular season has just a few days left before it concludes. Of all the games on hand, the Mavericks vs Heat might be the matchup of the most importance as Miami is running out of time to claw out of the play-in tournament and into a potential top six seed. The Timberwolves vs Nuggets and Suns vs Clippers are Wednesday’s two best games on paper.

In the NHL, only three games are being played in the Blackhawks vs Blues, Golden Knights vs Oilers, and Coyotes vs Canucks. MLB makes up for it however with a nearly full slate including the likes of the Orioles vs Red Sox, Dodgers vs Twins, and Rays vs Angels.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.