bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Pick $1K safety net or $150 bonus bets promo before first bet on any game

If you use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS Saturday, bet365 will allow you to select one of two promotions. One option is getting your first bet up to $1,000 insured. If your first wager results in a loss, you earn bonus bets equal to the amount you lost.

The second option bet365 presents you is unlocking $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. Receiving these bonus bets just takes you settling your first bet of at least $5. Your bet can settle in any fashion and you’ll receive your bonus bets no matter what.

If you want to start signing up, click here for bet365′s $1,000 first bet insurance or here for bet365′s bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo. You’ll want to remember your bonus code PINEWS when bet365 asks you for one during the stage of entering your personal information during sign-up.

Use code PI365 after clicking here if you’re not in North America but are looking to register for bet365.

Read this about the bet365 bonus code before you make an account

Something you should know now before you register is bet365 enforces a minimum odds policy of -500 or longer when you place your first bet. If you first bet doesn’t have odds meeting this criteria, your promo will be nullified and you won’t be eligible to receive bonus bets.

If you’re not sure what odds of -500 or longer are, these can be any underdog odds like +100, or a favorite in a tighter contested game like -200. But a heavy favorite in a game not closely projected with odds like -600 aren’t eligible.

Trust me when I say it’s worth double checking that your odds qualify. One of the bet365 bonus code’s best features is how they back off and let you be the sole decider in how you use your bonus bets. If you’ve signed up for FanDuel before, bonus bets work identically here in that $150 bonus bets can be divided into three $50 bets, two $65 bets, or any other way you want.

Betting preview for Saturday’s NBA playoff games

There are four NHL and four NBA playoff games being played Saturday. I admittedly follow the NBA a bit closer than the NHL, so I can speak more comfortably on what I see when looking at bet365′s odds for the games.

The Heat are the biggest underdogs of all eight teams with a +325 moneyline. The Celtics’ moneyline is -425, which meets the criteria bet365 has of -500 or longer odds on your first bet. The spread in this game is nine points, which is an amount I’m comfortable in the Heat covering at home after an impressive Game 2 win.

The Cavaliers vs Magic, Thunder vs Pelicans, and Nuggets vs Lakers all have tight spreads in comparison. Orlando are two point favorites at home after a blowout Game 3 win, but I don’t see history repeating itself Saturday as Cleveland is the better roster in my opinion. The two picks I’m most confident in are the Nuggets and Thunder moneylines.

I’m surprised to see just one point be the spread in favor of the Thunder after going up 2-0. While New Orleans is a great defensive team, their offense has been sputtering without Zion Williamson. As for the Nuggets, it feels inevitable they’ll sweep the Lakers who just haven’t been able to string together a full good 48 minutes.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.