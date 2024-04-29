bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Wager on NBA, NHL, or any game Monday with $1K first bet insurance

With a stacked sports slate on hand Monday, you can sign up for first bet insurance up to $1,000 by registering with the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. This insurance promotion will credit your account with bonus bets equal to the amount of your first wager up to $1,000 if you lose it.

There’s also a separate promotion you can redeem instead by using the same bonus code. You can instead wager $5 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets courteous of bet365 after your bet settles. Your first bet can win or lose as these bonus bets are guaranteed.

You’re the one who gets to decide which one of these promos sounds better to you in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, or VA. Outside the U.S., PI365 is the bonus code for you to unlock the promotion available in your country.

What else there is to know about the bet365 bonus code

Signing up with the bet365 bonus code is straightforward since the entire process is guided. You can click any of the offer modules or links above to sign-up, but you’ll want to remember your bonus code PINEWS. $10 will be the minimum deposit amount you’ll need to make before proceeding to place your first bet.

Don’t just go betting on any market right away however. Double check the odds your first bet has, because they’ll need to be -500 or longer in order for your insurance or guaranteed bonus bets to work. You won’t get either promo to work if your bet has odds like -600, but it’ll work if your odds are like -100 or +100.

The final piece of information to know is a fun one. It’s how bet365 lets you play with your bonus bets. If you’ve signed up with DraftKings or BetMGM, you’re use to bonus bets being issued a certain way like eight $25 bets. But bet365 has no such limitations. Take $200 in bonus bets for example and use them up in 200 $1 bets, four $50 bets, or anything else you can come up with.

Overlook of Monday’s NBA and NHL playoff games to bet on after registering with bet365

Odds from bet365 are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The stakes are high Monday with Game 4′s between the Celtics and Heat (Boston leads 2-1), and Thunder vs Pelicans (Oklahoma City leads 3-0). There’s also Game 5 between the Lakers and Nuggets, which could see Denver eliminate Los Angeles.

Boston’s moneyline is -550, meaning it’s ineligible for your first wager. If you think they’ll win comfortably, a bet on their 10.5 point spread wouldn’t be a bad idea. I think the Celtics, Thunder, and Nuggets will win Monday. bet365 has the best Thunder moneyline odds of all the NBA betting sites at -190.

In the NHL, the Panthers look to eliminate the Lightning while the Golden Knights look to go up 3-1 on the Stars. bet365 favors the Panthers and Stars in these respective matchups. I agree in predicting both of those teams to win, and bet365 has competitive moneyline odds on both teams.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.