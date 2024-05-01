bet365 bonus code PINEWS lets you pick your preferred sign-up promo Wednesday

How does getting $1,000 worth of first bet insurance sound? What about earning $150 in guaranteed bonus bets after settling your first bet of at least $5? If you type PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code, you’ll be able to choose from one of these two promos!

I give context and detail to how each sign-up promo works below. bet365 is available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, or VA. bet365 is also available outside North America, where PI365 is the bonus code you can use to secure your respective promo.

Context to each promo in the bet365 bonus code works

$1,000 first bet safety net

Obviously whatever your first bet is, you want it to win. But if it doesn’t go your way and you selected this promotion, bet365 will credit your account with the amount of bonus bets your first wager was (Such as $100 in bonus bets if you lost a $100 wager).

Because this only kicks in if your first bet loses, this means you won’t get any bonus bets if your first wager wins. But if you’re looking to be a bit riskier with your first wager, this could be a good option for you to recoup bonus bets and get chances to win again.

Make sure your first bet has -500 or longer odds (I.E. +200 or -300, not -700). This applies to either of bet365′s promos. Your welcome bonus is nullified if you fail to satisfy those minimum odds.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

Perhaps you’re signing up and just want to score some bonus bets without needing a big commitment. You can select this bet365 promo and wager as little as $5 in your own money to qualify for $150 worth of guaranteed bonus bets.

As long as the odds of your first bet are eligible, your first wager can win or loss and your bonus bets will come no matter what. Bonus bets will expire after seven days with either promo, so make sure to not forget to use them.

My favorite part of bet365 is that you can be the ultimate decider in how you play through your bonus bets. As a couple of examples, $150 in bonus bets can be divided into three $50 bets, seven $25 bets, or 15 $10 bets.

My best bets for Wednesday’s NBA action

Although you can’t bet on the Celtics’ moneyline due to it being -1000 for your first wager, I feel just as confident in them covering the -14 point spread for -110 as I do the winning in general.

Without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, the Heat’s offense has been downright abysmal to watch. Although kudos are due for their defensive efforts, they’re not talented enough to hang with Boston in an elimination game.

As for the Mavericks vs Clippers, I like the Mavericks in this one. I think their -2.5 point spread is a bet worth taking, as their star duo has played far better than the Clippers stars this series in my opinion.

