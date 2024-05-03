bet365 bonus code PINEWS: Earn $1K reimbursement in bonus bets if first wager loses

Use the bet365 bonus code PINEWS Friday when creating an account to get a $1,000 first bet safety net. This type of sign-up bonus is common among sports betting sites, as it reimburses your account with bonus bets if your first wager loses.

Before you jump to conclusions and start signing up, be aware bet365 gives you a second welcome bonus to consider instead. While getting first bet insurance is a solid deal for you, so could be unlocking $150 in bonus bets after you settle a $5 bet. PINEWS remains the bonus code you should use when prompted to unlock this promo.

Not only is bet365 a great sportsbook to sign up with in the U.S., but their international presence is strong too. You can use code PI365 outside North America and be enrolled in a respective promo of your own.

Using examples of how I would use the bet365 bonus code Friday

$1,000 first bet safety net

For starters, I have to point out that no matter which promo you redeem, you need to have -500 or longer odds (I.E. -340 or +450, but not -680). Don’t forget about this requirement or else no sign-up promo will aid you and you’ll receive no bonus bets at all.

Let’s say I want to bet on the Magic moneyline Friday. These odds fit bet365′s criteria and are ones I like considering I think the Magic will win, as home teams have won all five games in the series thus far. I can wager up to $1,000 on this market and have it insured.

If the Cavaliers win and I wagered, $300, I’ll get $300 in bonus bets in my account. If the Magic win, I take home my winnings but don’t earn any bonus bets to use over the next seven days before they would expire on me.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets

If I don’t want to risk a lot of money and want bonus bets so I can have some on the house funds to play with over the next week, I’ll redeem this promo instead. I’ll use Game 6 of the Clippers vs Mavericks series as my example, as this is an elimination game.

Once again I double check that that the odds on the market I want to bet are eligible for this game and I see they are. I can bet $5 on the Mavericks moneyline and get $150 in bonus bets after the game ends and my bet settles regardless of who won.

After the bonus bets are in my account, I can use them however I want. If I want to find a ton of bets I want to place and wager small amounts on each I can. The same applies for if I want to place a couple of bigger wagers. I just can’t withdraw them as cash.

Where and how to sign up with bet365

bet365 is available in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, and VA. Signing up can be started by clicking one of the links atop this page. The process is guided, so you won’t get lost. Enter your information and bonus code, make a $10 minimum deposit, select your bonus, and begin enjoying one of my favorite sports betting apps in the industry today.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.