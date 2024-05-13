bet365 bonus code PINEWS gives you the power to choose your promo before first bet Monday

Between Monday’s NBA and NHL playoffs alone, there’s plenty of exciting sporting action taking place to wager on Monday. If you’re seeking a promo to sign up with before placing your first bet, look no further than the bet365 bonus code PINEWS.

This code grants you the freedom to choose a ‘bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets’ or a ‘safety net first bet up to $1,000′ promo. Those promos are available in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, and VA, while PI365 is the code for those overseas looking to sign up.

How the bet365 bonus code works

Meeting minimum odds

I can’t give any more important piece of information off the jump than informing you of bet365′s minimum odds requirement. Don’t just place any first bet without thinking about the odds. In this case, -500 or longer is what your first bet must be.

Between the NBA and NHL playoffs, all standard markets meet these odds, with examples being the Cavaliers and Mavericks’ respective +300 and -120 moneylines. If the Celtics’ -380 moneyline were instead -520 or -600, this would’ve been ineligible.

Your promo will be cancelled out and not result in you getting any bonus bets if you don’t satisfy these odds.

How each promo works

Pick the promo that sounds best to you, but regardless you’ll need to wait for your first bet to settle. You’ll either be asked to wager a minimum of $5 or maximum of $1,000 depending on your promo.

The ‘bet $5, get $150′ promo instantly awards you $150 bonus bets after your first bet settles no matter if it won, lost, or pushed. bet365′s first bet safety net is an insurance promotion. If you lost $300, you get $300 bonus bets. If your first bet wins, you get no bonus bets.

How to use your bonus bets

Let the fun begin after your bonus bets are deposited into your account. How you spend your bonus bets is your choice alone to make over the next seven days before they expire. No minimum odds requirement needs to be observed with bonus bets.

If you have the maximum amount of $1,000 in bonus bets, you can wager it all at once, on a handful of wagers, or 1,000 $1 bets if your heart desires. Of all the qualities bet365 has, allowing you the ability to use your bonus bets in any way is my favorite.

How I’d bet Monday’s NBA postseason action on bet365

As someone who’s been following both of Monday’s playoff series closely, I’m intrigued to see how these pivotal Game 4′s go. bet365 odds favor the Celtics and Mavericks. Boston is given an eight point spread while Dallas is only a one point favorite.

I think the Celtics will win and cover the spread in a convincing way. With the exceptions of their two Game 2 losses these playoffs, they’ve been dialed in and unstoppable. I don’t think the Cavaliers are capable of pulling out another win.

Oklahoma City vs Dallas is a fascinating game, but I like taking the Thunder’s +100 moneyline here. This series has the writings of seven games all over it, and I think the Thunder have played well enough in their last two losses to warrant a bet on tonight.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.