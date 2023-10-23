bet365 & FanDuel promo codes: Secure guaranteed bonus bets after settling first wager

Monday sees Game 6 of the NLCS and Game 7 of the ALCS go down alongside Monday Night Football. With that in mind, the bet365 and FanDuel promo codes offer some of the best welcome bonuses to sign-up with as a new player.

Three of the four welcome offers below give you guaranteed bonus bets after your first bet settles. FanDuel’s is bet $5 get $200, while bet365 offers bet $5 get $150. That’s unless you’re in Kentucky, where you get a bet $1 get $365 offer. FanDuel will also give you three months of NBA League Pass with their offer.

The other welcome bonus bet365 offers is a safety net first bet. Wager up to $1,000 on any market and get your stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win your bet. All of bet365′s bonuses correspond with bonus code PINEWS while FanDuel requires no code.

Click the respective bet365 & FanDuel promo code you want to redeem below

Things to keep in mind when redeeming the bet365 & FanDuel promo codes

The most important thing you need to know about the bet365 bonus code is that you must meet a minimum odds requirement on your first bet of -500 or longer.

This means a favorite priced at something like -600 or -750 won’t be eligible. But if you bet on any underdog like a price of +110 or a favorite with a price such as -300, you’ll be eligible.

PINEWS is the all encompassing bonus code to use for any of the bet365 welcome offers. You can sign-up with bet365 if you’re located in Kentucky, Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, or Virginia.

FanDuel is available in a majority of online sports betting states and has three free months of NBA League Pass as an unique part of their offering to new players. Check your email for information on how to utilize this bonus.

Both sportsbooks are among the best at offering promotions for returning customers as well. FanDuel has profit boosts for straight bets and parlays while bet365 specializes in their early payout offer on moneyline markets.

How you can sign-up for the bet365 & FanDuel promo codes

You can start by clicking the offer module or hyperlinked text in the first section corresponding to your welcome offer Enter and verify your personal information so bet365 and FanDuel can verify your identity Type in PINEWS as your bet365 bonus code and don’t sweat typing in a promo code while signing up for FanDuel Make your first deposit of $10 or more after agreeing to the terms and conditions of your welcome offer Begin the process of placing your first bet while keeping the terms and conditions of your respective offer in mind You’ll get your guaranteed bonus bets after your first bet settles or get your stake back in bonus bets if it loses with bet365′s safety net first bet Remember to check your email for a message from FanDuel on how to sign-up for your three free months of NBA League Pass FanDuel bonus bets expire after 14 days while bet365 bonus bets only expire if you aren’t active in your account for 90 consecutive days

How bet365 sees Monday Night Football and playoff baseball unfolding

Odds from bet365 Sportsbook are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Monday Night Football is projected a seven point swing in favor of the visiting San Francisco 49ers over the visiting Minnesota Vikings. The 49ers are -310 priced favorites while Minnesota are priced at +250.

The totals market for this game is a modest 43. With Kirk Cousins’ notorious struggles in primetime and no Justin Jefferson on the field, it’s hard to see much of a path for the Vikings to cover.

As for the MLB, Philadelphia return home with ace Aaron Nola looking to punch the Phillies’ ticket to the World Series. Their moneyline odds are -185 compared to the Diamondbacks’ +165 odds.

In the ALCS, Game 7 sees both the Rangers and Astros bring out their best pitchers to the mound. The reigning champion Astros are -125 priced favorites at home against the +105 priced Rangers.

I believe both favorites will take care of business at home setting up a rematch of last year’s World Series between the Phillies and Astros.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.