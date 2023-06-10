bet365 Iowa bonus code INQUIRER: Bet $5 on any Saturday market to earn bonus bets

With the Hawkeye State being the most recent state to go live with bet365 Sportsbook, you can redeem the bet365 Iowa bonus code INQUIRER to earn $365 worth of bonus bets following the settlement of your first $1 bet Saturday.

Just be sure your first bet has odds of -500 or longer (Such as +225 or -300, but not -510) in order to qualify you. You can use the same bonus code in Ohio, Virginia, New Jersey, or Colorado to get a similar welcome offer that gives you $200 in bonus bets following your first $1 wager settling.

With Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, UFC 289, and regular season MLB action all happening, you can be assured knowing bet365 will offer a great betting experience for all these events.

More on your bet365 Iowa bonus code and how it differs from the standard bet365 bonus code

The only thing separating the bet365 Iowa bonus code from the one redeemable in the other four U.S. states is the amount of bonus bets up for grabs. In Iowa, $365 is how much you’ll earn, but this will only be the case for so long before they switch to $200 in bonus bets.

In any state you’re signing up with bet365, you’ll want to make sure you use the bonus code INQUIRER. After following the prompted sign-up steps, you just need to bet $1 on an eligible market. That’s less than Fanatics Sportsbook, who offer a similar bet $5 get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Whether your first bet wins or loses won’t matter in you receiving your guaranteed bonus bets. Additionally, these bonus bets can be divided up however you want. Whether you wager four $50 bets or 100 $2 bets is completely up to you!

The only thing you can’t do with bonus bets is withdraw them as cash. These bonus bets are nice too because unlike Caesars, who give you seven days to use them before they expire, 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way bet365 bonus bets expire.

Previewing Saturday’s sports betting slate for bet365players

The Belmont Stakes is arguably the biggest sporting event going down Saturday. But since bet365 doesn’t offer horse race betting, you can check out TwinSpires or FanDuel Racing if that’s what you’re looking to bet on.

For bet365 players, Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals will be the biggest event going down. The Florida Panthers are now -120 priced favorites to win at home after decreasing the series deficit to 2-1 following an overtime win in Game 3.

I like Game 4 to finish with a larger than 1.5 goal deficit at -245. I also think it’ll be higher scoring than 5.5 goals, as Game 3 was the only game thus far to be more defensive-oriented.

It’s tough to predict the winner, but I believe in the Panthers, as their top five offense in goals for is bound to have an explosive game sooner than later.

Additionally, UFC 289 goes down for UFC fans. Amanda Nunes (-334) is majorly favored against Irene Aldana (+250). As much as I like a good underdog price, betting against Nunes doesn’t feel like it’d end well.

An underdog pick I can get behind is Charles Oliveria at +125 over Beneil Dariush (-150).

Finally, a full slate of 15 MLB games will be played throughout Saturday.

bet365 bonus code redemption guide

Use the offer module corresponding to your state’s welcome offer above to be directed to bet365 Sportsbook Enter and verify your personal information and type in the bet365 bonus code INQUIRER when prompted Read bet365′s terms and conditions before making a first deposit of at least $10 Bet $5 or more on an eligible betting market with -500 or longer odds and wait for it to settle as a win or loss $200 worth of bonus bets will be yours after your first wager settles Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn for cash but can be divided up however you want as long as your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 consecutive days

Opt-into bet365′s NHL early payout promotion

Until the Stanley Cup Finals conclude, bet365 customers can opt-into bet365′s early payout promotion for NHL action with the possibility of winning their wager early.

After opting-in, you must wager on an NHL moneyline market. From that point, root your team on and hope they take a lead of three or more goals.

If they take the lead by at least three goals, your wager will be counted as a victory no matter what happens the rest of the way.

You can also apply this into a parlay, meaning the moneyline leg of your parlay can win early as long as you make sure this promotion is applied to your bet.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.