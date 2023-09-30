bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS unlocks bet $1 get $365 bonus bets offer Saturday

By clicking here and using the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS during sign-up, you’ll be enrolling in one of the best Kentucky sports betting offers. Just bet $1 on an eligible market after signing up to get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets!

If you’re in one of the other five states bet365 is in (NJ, CO, IA, VA, and OH), you can redeem the bet365 bonus code PINEWS through this link to claim the exact same welcome offer!

Diving deeper into the bet365 Kentucky bonus code

The bet365 Kentucky bonus code works similarly to other welcome offers you can find from sports betting sites in the state, as most are offering a welcome bonus where you receive bonus bets as a reward for settling your first bet.

However, it can be argued that bet365 has the best offer of all of them. They only require you to wager $1, which is lower than every other sportsbook who offers a welcome offer like this.

Additionally, $365 in guaranteed bonus bets is more than anyone else. The Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code is the next closest with $250 in bonus bets being the offer.

Finally, the bonus bets you earn from bet365 are the most flexible because they don’t expire in a short one or two week window like others. Instead, just make sure you go into your account and perform activity once every 90 days to avoid your bonus bets expiring.

What are the steps needed to use the bet365 Kentucky bonus code in KY and other states?

Click this link or the top offer module above to sign-up for the bet365 Kentucky bonus code Click this link or the bottom offer module above to sign-up for the standard bet365 bonus code in CO, NJ, VA, OH, or IA Enter and verify your personal information and type in bonus code PINEWS when prompted for your code Read your offers terms and conditions and complete your first deposit of $10 or more to finalize the creation of your account Place your first bet of at least $1 on any betting market that has -500 or longer odds and wait for it to settle See $365 in bonus bets credited into your account after it settles no matter what its result was Bonus bets only expire should you go inactive in your account for 90 consecutive days

Saturday’s college football betting slate overlook

Week 5 of the college football betting slate is here, and Kentucky sports bettors can wager on the plethora of action available for the first time this season.

If you’re a fan of certain top 25 teams, you may find your team in action. No. 3 Texas hosts No. 24 Kansas, No. 11 Notre Dame takes on No. 17 Duke, and No. 13 LSU looks to take down No. 20 Mississippi.

As for Kentucky, they’re in action against No. 22 Florida in one of the fiercest SEC rivals there is. This game is as closely projected as any on the slate with bet365′s odds as of time of publish having both teams at even -110 moneyline odds.

Other marquee matchups that could be intriguing are Auburn taking on the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs in a game Auburn are 14.5 point underdogs in.

Colorado will also look to rebound following a humbling loss to Oregon last week but won’t have an easy time of it as they face Caleb Williams and the No. 8 ranked USC Trojans.

