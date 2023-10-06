bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS scores bet $1, get $365 bonus bets offer

The bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS is here for new players in the form of their bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets offer. This offer is as easy to redeem as it sounds, with just $1 needing to be wagered and settled on a market with -500 or longer odds to guarantee you $365 in bonus bets when you click here.

If you’re trying to register with the bet365 bonus code in another state other than Kentucky, you can redeem one of two offers. This link gives you a similar bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer. This link secures a first bet safety net, which means if your first bet u to $1,000 loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets.

Click on any of the offer modules below to claim your bet365 bonus code

bet365 Kentucky bonus code instructions to follow during sign-up

This this link or the offer module lets you sign-up for the bet365 Kentucky bonus code Enter your personal information so bet365 can verify your identity The bet365 bonus code to type in is PINEWS when prompted Finalize the creation of your account by making your first deposit of $10 or more Wager at least $1 on any betting market with -500 or longer odds and get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter how it settles Bonus bets only expire if you let your account go inactive for 90 consecutive days

bet365 bonus code instructions to follow during sign-up

Click here to redeem the bet365 bet $5, get $150 bonus bets offer or here to get the safety net first bet offer Enter and verify your personal information and type in bonus code PINEWS Deposit $10 or more into your account and make your first bet Wager at least $5 to secure your $150 in bonus bets after your first bet settles Or wager up to $1,000 and get your stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win The same expiration rules for the Kentucky bonus code apply to the other five bet365 states

Looking at the Friday college football betting slate to wager on with bet365

In what’s a very light sporting slate Friday with no MLB postseason or NFL action, just two college football games are able to be bet on as the marquee events on the bet365 slate.

The two games you can bet on couldn’t be further apart in spread, with Kansas State vs Oklahoma State being a 12 point spread in favor of the visitors, an Nebraska vs Illinois is in favor of the home team by 3.5 points.

With spreads being this far apart, the moneyline odds are also very far apart. Kansas State are -450 favorites vs the +350 priced Oklahoma State. The other game projects to be closer, with Illinois -170 vs the +150 Nebraska.

The bet365 early payout promotion can be applied to both of these games. If you aren’t familiar with the promotion, it allows your moneyline market bet to win early if the team you’re backing leads the game by 17 or more points at any point.

Use this promotion when betting on a straight wager or a parlay and it won’t make a difference, as this promotion can be applied to both types of bets.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.