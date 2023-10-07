bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS: Bet $1 on CFB, any market, get $365 bonus bets

Utilize the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS as a new user Saturday by clicking here. You’ll secure yourself $365 in bonus bets that are guaranteed no matter how your first bet of at least $1 settles on an eligible market of -500 or longer odds.

New bet365 users in other states looking to redeem the bet365 bonus code can use this link to claim $150 in bonus bets following the settlement of a $5 bet. You can also use this link instead to get your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your wager results in a loss.

How to use the bet365 Kentucky bonus code as a new player

The bet365 Kentucky bonus code can be redeemed with this link or the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information and use bonus code PINEWS when asked for one by bet365 Read your terms and conditions and complete your first deposit of at least $10 Bet $1+ on any market with -500 or longer odds and secure your bonus bets when your wager settles Bonus bets expire if you aren’t active in your account for 90 consecutive days

How to use the bet365 bonus code in other states

Click here to redeem the bet365 safety net first bet or here to redeem the bet and get offer You can also click on the respective offer module above to redeem your bonus of choice Follow the same steps two and three as Kentucky players Bet at least $5 if you redeemed their bet and get offer to see $150 in bonus bets credited following the settlement of your first bet If you redeemed their safety net first bet, you can wager as much as $1,000 and know your stake will be paid back in bonus bets if it doesn’t win The same expiration rules for Kentucky players’ bonus bets applies in other states

Previewing the best college football betting action to wager on Saturday

bet365 is one of the best college football betting sites, and college football is providing a lot of action for new users to wager on Saturday after signing up for their account and redeeming the bet365 bonus code.

Among the top 25 matchups include No. 23 LSU vs No. 21 Missouri, No. 10 Notre Dame vs No. 25 Louisville, No. 20 Kentucky vs No. 1 Georgia, and No. 12 Oklahoma vs No. 3 Texas.

Of those games, Oklahoma vs Texas will likely be a focus point for college football fans. The latest bet365 odds have the Longhorns at 5.5 point home favorites while Oklahoma are considerable +180 underdogs.

You can also bet on No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State taking on Minnesota and Maryland, respectively. One of my favorite picks this week is Maryland to cover the +20 point spread, as they’re undefeated and Ohio State hasn’t impressed me too much yet.

Finally No. 14 North Carolina will be a team I have my eyes on as they come out of their bye and take on Syracuse in a game that sees Tez Walker make his season debut.

Redeem the bet365 early payout promotion for college football to bet on a moneyline market and win your wager if your team leads by 17 points or more at any point in the game.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.