bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS: Choose $1K first bet offer or $200 guaranteed bonus bets

No other North Carolina sportsbook gives you the choice to pick your sign-up offer like bet365. When you type in PINEWS as your bet365 North Carolina bonus code, you’ll have the option to unlock a $1,000 first bet safety net or an offer of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

I’ll go into further detail on each of these promotions below as well how to sign-up. It’s worth noting that bet365′s first bet safety net or a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer are available to players located outside North Carolina.

PINEWS remains the bet365 bonus code to use if you’re making an account outside North Carolina. Additionally, you can register with bet365 internationally with bonus code PI365.

How the bet365 North Carolina bonus code offers work

$1,000 first bet safety net

If your first bet up to $1,000 loses, the money you lost gets turned into bonus bets that are deposited into your account after your first wager settles. Therefore, you don’t receive any bonus bets if your first bet wins.

You’ll want to double check your betslip and that it has odds of -500 or longer. If this step isn’t completed for this or bet365′s other offer, you get no bonus bets. Examples are -400 or +400, but not -600.

Bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets

If you redeem this bonus, you’ll be guaranteed $200 in bonus bets as long as your first bet is $5 or more and meets eligible odds. You can win, lose, or push and it won’t change the fact that $200 in bonus bets will be yours.

You’ll notice with either bonus that you can split your bonus bets up however you want. For example, $200 bonus bets can be 10 $20 bets, 20 $10 bets, or one massive $200 bet and it’s completely your choice.

How do you sign up for the bet365 North Carolina bonus code?

Click the offer module above or on this link if you want to begin creating your bet365 account in the Tar Heel State. Enter personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN so bet365 can safely verify your identity. The bonus code to type in when you’re asked for one is PINEWS. After your bonus code is typed in, choose from bet365′s first bet safety net or bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offers. The final step you’ll need to complete before placing your first bet is make a deposit of at least $10. You’ll either get $200 in bonus bets after your first bet of $5 or more settles OR the amount of your first bet refunded as bonus bets if you lose. Bonus bets have seven days to be used before expiring, but your funds can be split into as many different bets as you wish.

What can you bet on after signing up for your bet365 North Carolina bonus code?

Between UNC, Duke, NC State, and Wake Forest, college basketball is the beating heart for many sports enthusiasts in North Carolina. The ACC Tournament tips off Tuesday, while you’ll have to wait until Thursday to wager on Duke or UNC as the top two seeds.

While every conference in North America decides their conference champion this week, March Madness will begin next week with you being able to wager on Duke, UNC, or whoever your favorite team is to win it all as betting on college sports is fully legal.

The NBA has a slate of six games Monday to bet on. Of the games on hand, the one that has the two winningest teams is the Suns vs Cavaliers. Tuesday’s NBA schedule is admittedly better, with the Timberwolves vs Clippers and Bucks vs Kings being played.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.