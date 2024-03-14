bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS: Pick $1K first bet safety net or $200 guaranteed bonus bets

Tar Heel State residents who use the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS will have two unique welcome bonuses available to choose from before placing their first bet on Thursday’s loaded slate of basketball action.

bet365′s first bet safety net is available in more states than just North Carolina. bet365 also has a different bet and get offer available outside North Carolina. All of these promos are redeemable by using bonus code PINEWS.

Read the list of sign-up bonuses below and where they’re available. Remember you can only have one bonus as a new user.

$1,000 first bet safety net (Click here in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, or VA) Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets (Click here in NC) Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets (Click here in AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, or VA)

Use bonus code PI365 if you aren’t located in the U.S. to register with one of the best sports betting sites outside the U.S and whatever respective bonus is available in your country.

What you need to know when signing up for the bet365 North Carolina bonus code

Minimum odds requirement

Leading off as the most important thing to know is bet365 has a minimum odds requirement of -500 or longer. This means your first bet needs to have odds such as +320 or -440, but odds like -550 won’t cut it.

If your first bet doesn’t contain eligible odds bet365 requires, you won’t receive bonus bets whatsoever no matter which sign-up offer you chose to redeem.

How each sign-up bonus works

As for how each promotion works, they’re different from one another. A form of bet insurance is what bet365′s first bet safety net is. So if your first bet results in a loss, however much money you wagered becomes converted into bonus bets.

On the other side, a bet and get offer gives you bonus bets as a reward for settling your first bet on the platform. Your first bet just needs to be $5, have eligible odds, and settle in any capacity for you to receive your bonus bets.

How bonus bets work

As for the bonus bets themselves, every sportsbook runs theirs differently. In bet365′s case, they’re one of the most generous sportsbooks when it comes to how they let you wager your bets.

If you want to split your bonus bets into a ton of small wagers, you can. If you want to split them into a handful of bets, you can. Even if you decide to risk it all on one bet, you can. Just make sure to use them before they expire in seven days.

What bet365 players have to look forward to Thursday

bet365 is one of the best NBA betting sites thanks to their fabulous mobile app, easy to use interface, and boosted odds bets. I point this out because the NBA continues to be a sporting league in focus with the season nearly over.

Three of Thursday’s six NBA games are fascinating. A potential NBA Finals matchup takes place between the Suns and Celtics. The 76ers battle the Bucks in an Eastern Conference throwdown. And the Mavericks and Thunder battle in what’s bound to be a high scoring game in the Western Conference.

College basketball fans will also have a full slate of games throughout the entire day with conference championship tournaments finally seeing some of the top seeded teams like UConn, Houston, Arizona, and North Carolina take the courts for the first time.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.