bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS: $1K first bet safety net or bet $5, get $200 bonus bets

If your first bet doesn’t go the way you want after signing up with the bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS, the money you lost can be paid back to you in bonus bets if you choose to redeem bet365′s first bet safety net, which covers your first bet up to $1,000.

If that offer doesn’t quite sound like what you’re looking for, you can instead redeem a sign-up bonus of bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets. It doesn’t matter if your first bet wins or not, as your bonus bets will be guaranteed afterwards. Of all the best North Carolina sportsbook promotions, both of these are two of the very best.

bet365 has their first bet safety net available outside North Carolina as well. You can also instead redeem a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer if you want outside the Tar Heel State. If you’re not in the U.S. at all, bonus code PI365 will unlock whatever respective bonus is in your country.

A couple points to note before telling you how to sign-up are bet365 has a -500 or longer minimum odds requirement, and you’ll be free to divide your bonus bets up however you want. The first half of that is more important as having odds such as -600 and not -300 or +100 will disqualify you from getting bonus bets.

bet365 North Carolina bonus code guided instructions to follow when registering

To begin creating your new bet365 account, the quickest way to start is by clicking one of the links atop this piece or the offer modules above in North Carolina. You can trust bet365 as a safe source to enter your personal information with, as they just need this info so they can verify your age, location, and identity. When asked for your bonus code, type in PINEWS. After this step, you can decide which sign-up promotion suits your interests more. Before you place a wager on a betting market consisting of -500 or longer odds, make sure you deposit a minimum of $10 into your account. With bet365′s bet and get offer, settle a $5 minimum bet in any capacity and you’ll see $200 worth of bonus bets come your way. With bet365′s first bet safety net, wager up to $1,000 and see the money you lost paid back in bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful. You have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire, but you can split them up into whatever you desire. Check out the Inquirer’s list of all the best North Carolina sports betting apps you can download and give a try to bet on basketball with.

What does Saturday’s sports betting slate look like for bet365 players?

I’ll start by pointing out Saturday’s sports betting slate has nine NBA games on hand. Teams are nearly at 70 games complete, meaning the stakes and ramifications of each win and loss only continue to magnify with each passing day.

The game I’m most interested in is the Knicks vs Kings, as I think the Kings are being slept on in the conference while the Knicks have been getting lots of publicity. The likes of the Warriors vs Lakers and Cavaliers vs Rockets should be fun as well.

Additionally, college basketball will crown conference champions in the ACC and other major leagues Saturday as teams look to make their last impressions on the Selection Sunday committee dictating who plays when and where in March Madness.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.